A massive Microsoft outage has paralyzed city governments across the US and sparked chaos for millions of workers as everyday systems relying on the tech seized up.

The outage began Thursday and impacted 74 countries and territories within hours, leaving customers without access to their emails while banks, governments and courts crashed.

Staples of office life have also failed, including Outlook, Teams meetings, cloud storage and file syncing.

In Colorado, the disruption meant the Arapahoe County Detention Facility was forced to stop releasing inmates from the jail via their online system, even if they were able to post bond.

The facility said the Microsoft outage was 'affecting online bond payments' that rely on Outlook email notifications to verify the money has been posted, and inmates would need to post bond in person to be released.

With millions of customers affected across industries, Microsoft has been left scrambling to rapidly fix the outage.

On Friday morning, Microsoft said it was seeing 'encouraging recovering progress' and told customers that its traffic is 'being gradually restored', as many said on social media they were starting to see emails in their inbox again.

Microsoft said early tests showed an 'elevated load' on its infrastructure was a factor to the outage, but said it is continuing to investigate the 'root cause' of the crisis.

The tech giant maintained that the outage was not caused by a cybersecurity breach or cyberattack, but said it would share a 'full post-incident report' at a later time.

Millions of workers across industries have seen their workdays stalled as a result of the crash, and the system failure is expected to rank among the largest outages of all time.

City and federal governments have seen limited operations for over a day, with the House of Representatives saying it had deployed engineers to help Microsoft to fix Congress's systems.

Local legislatures across the nation have also been left unable to carry out regular day-to-day matters, with Baltimore County officials saying government staff were unable to even contact their departments.

Governments in Jacksonville, Florida and Austin, Texas have also crashed, employees say.

As many workers wait in limbo for the systems to be restored, the outage has sparked warnings that scammers could prey on frustrated users desperate to get their emails working again.

Banks and university IT departments have warned of fake password-reset emails, texts demanding users verify their accounts and messages from bogus IT staff asking for passwords or security codes.

Microsoft says it is investigating the 'root cause' of the outage. Pictured: CEO Satya Nadella

In Colorado, the disruption meant the Arapahoe County Detention Facility was forced to stop releasing inmates from the jail via their online system, even if they were able to post bond

Old Dominion University in Virginia urged staff and students to watch for suspicious login requests and avoid repeatedly resetting passwords, explaining that the outage-related sign-in errors stem from Microsoft’s systems.

Criminals may also call pretending to work for Microsoft or a company’s help desk, offering to restore Outlook if victims install software or give them remote access to their computers.

Others may demand payment to unlock an account, asking for gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency or payment apps as warning signs.

Microsoft says it does not make unsolicited calls about problems with users’ devices, and its genuine error messages never include a phone number to call.

Anyone receiving an unexpected request should contact their IT department through a known, trusted channel before following instructions.

The warnings extend beyond the outage itself, as criminals may continue posing as tech support after services return.

Microsoft said early tests showed an 'elevated load' on its infrastructure was a factor to the outage, leaving millions without access to everyday working systems

Financial experts say the outage has the potential to cause 'astronomical' losses in the markets if it is not resolved rapidly.

Samuel Mather-Holgate, managing director at Mather and Murray Financial, said: 'This could become one of the most economically damaging technology outages in history.

'When Microsoft goes down, the world doesn't just lose its emails — huge parts of the global economy effectively grind to a halt.

'It's a terrifying demonstration of how fragile our modern economy has become. And next time, it could be even worse.'

Reports of outages first emerged around midday Eastern Time on Thursday, and within hours it had spread to over 70 countries.

The disruption appeared to be particularly widespread in the Americas, where Microsoft first confirmed it was investigating problems affecting users attempting to access their email accounts.

Microsoft then said the outage had impacted many of its services, including Teams, OneDrive, Copilot and Microsoft 365.

It comes just days after Outlook users were urged to update their software after hackers began exploiting a security flaw that can expose information used to verify their identity.

Microsoft has said it has not found any evidence that the outage was caused by a cyberattack.