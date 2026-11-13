It was all fun and games for New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston as he tried to get the Washington Commanders to jump offside late in the fourth quarter.

Up 21-17 with 3:27 remaining in the game, the Giants were staring at a 4th-and-1 as they hoped to trick Washington into a false start.

Winston, who went under center, decided to try a hard count to get the Commanders to jump - but his initial signals didn't work.

With the chance to improvise, Winston took inspiration from the Baha Men and yelled: 'Who let the dogs out?' before barking to the cadence of the group's popular song from the 1990s.

The move was ineffective, the Giants punted and Washington took over. But Winston sure made an impression and social media went wild.

One user on X called the clip 'an all-time Jameis sound bite' while another wrote, 'Jameis Winston is the funniest NFL player ever son.'

Winston (19) tried getting the Commanders to jump by singing 'Who Let The Dogs Out'

But Washington got the last laugh with a comeback victory late in the game

'Jameis Winston is one of one,' read another user's post. 'This man is pure entertainment.'

One comment read: 'Jameis is a national treasure and shall be protected at all costs.'

'Honestly, I would have jumped offsides out of respect for the Baha Men,' another user joked.

But at the end of the night, it was the Commanders who were laughing. Despite Washington throwing an interception the next drive, the Giants couldn't capitalize and punted the ball.

Three plays later, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels launched a 32-yard bomb for Stefon Diggs to take a 24-21 lead.

With their final shot of the game, Giants passer JJ McCarthy's deep shot on 3rd and 11 was intercepted to end the contest.