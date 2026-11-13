Long gone are the days when instant ramen was little more than a cheap, salty supper for cash-strapped students.

Instant noodle packets have had a rather sophisticated makeover in recent years – with supermarket shelves now boasting flavours such as Korean kimchi, Japanese miso, Thai tom yum, beef jjigae and even fragrant lemongrass and mushroom.

Sales of instant noodles have risen by 50 per cent year-on-year on Ocado's website – while searches for ramen noodles have jumped by 35 per cent.

In fact, they've even become something of a foodie favourite.

On social media, images abound of instant ramen enthusiasts' gourmet bowls – topped with everything from soft-boiled eggs and pak choi to chilli oil, sesame seeds and seaweed.

But despite the hype, many store-bought ramen varieties still contain hefty amounts of salt, while others are packed with flavour enhancers and preservatives.

So are these trendy new noodles actually any good for us?

Here, experts reveal the surprising health benefits and hidden pitfalls of instant ramen – and whether this fashionable cupboard staple deserves a place in our weekly diet...

What's actually in instant ramen?

Invented in Japan in 1958 by food entrepreneur Momofuku Ando, instant ramen was originally designed to provide an affordable, convenient meal that could be prepared simply by adding hot water.

It's since become a global food phenomenon, however – reaching British supermarket shelves in the late 1970s.

Consisting of pre-cooked, dehydrated wheat noodles, seasoning powder and often a separate sachet of flavoured oil or sauce, instant ramen typically takes just three to five minutes to prepare.

Some varieties come in individual cups or pots, while others are sold in packets that can be cooked in a saucepan.

The nutritional content varies considerably depending on the brand, portion size and flavour.

A typical 85g packet of instant noodles contains around 350 to 400 calories, 12 to 16g of fat, 5 to 7g of saturated fat, 7 to 10g of protein, 2 to 3g of fibre and between 4 and 5g of salt.

Richer varieties – particularly creamy or spicy Korean-style noodles – can contain considerably more fat and calories, however, while some lighter Japanese-style broths have a lower fat content.

Excessive salt consumption can raise blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes, research shows

What ingredients do I need to look out for?

Experts say there are two main problems with the nutritional profile of instant ramen.

First, despite providing a reasonable amount of energy, many varieties offer relatively little in the way of valuable nutrients, such as protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Most instant noodles are made from refined wheat flour, meaning much of the naturally occurring fibre has been removed during processing.

This can make them less filling than wholegrain alternatives and, if they form a regular part of a diet already low in fibre, may contribute to constipation.

Likewise, many instant noodles are pre-cooked and then fried in oil – commonly, palm oil – before being dehydrated, says nutritional therapist and author of The Fertility Kitchen, Charlotte Grand.

'This makes them quick to prepare and gives them a long shelf life, but it also increases their fat content, particularly saturated fat,' she says.

Another major concern is the salt content – much of which comes from the seasoning sachet and flavoured oil.

Excessive salt consumption can raise blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes, research shows.

As a result the NHS recommends that adults consume no more than 6g of salt a day.

Depending on the brand and flavour, a single packet can account for a substantial proportion of this daily allowance, says dietitian Nichola Ludlam Raine.

She adds: 'Some instant ramen packets I've seen contain around half of an adult's daily intake – which is shocking.

Just one packet of popular ramen Nongshim Shin Ramyun contains approximately 4.6g of salt - more than three-quarters of the recommended daily maximum of 6g for adults

Buldak's Original Hot Chicken Ramen, meanwhile, contains 4.2g of salt per packet

'If you're eating other salty foods throughout the day, that can very quickly push you over the limit.'

Just one packet of popular ramen Nongshim Shin Ramyun contains approximately 4.6g of salt – more than three-quarters of the recommended daily maximum of 6g for adults.

Meanwhile, Indomie Mi Goreng contains around 7.2g of saturated fat per packet, a substantial contribution towards the recommended daily maximum, says Ms Grand.

And Itsu's Big Chick'n Ramen pot contains 312 calories, 5.3g of fat, 0.9g of saturated fat, 8.7g of protein, 2.8g of fibre and 3.3g of salt – providing more than half the NHS recommended daily salt limit.

Finally, one further ingredient that often attracts attention is monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavour enhancer used to give noodles their distinctive savoury, umami taste.

While it has developed something of a bad reputation, food safety authorities actually consider MSG safe to consume at normal levels.

How can I make my ramen healthier?

There are easy ways to up the nutritional value of your instant ramen, however, say experts.

'The problem is that instant ramen is often treated as a complete meal when, nutritionally, it is more of a starting point,' says Ms Ludlam Raine. 'Adding an egg, tofu, chicken or vegetables can make a significant difference to its nutritional value.'

Ms Grand adds: 'Pak choi, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots and peppers all work beautifully in ramen and provide fibre, vitamins, minerals and beneficial plant compounds.'

You can also reduce the salt content, she says, by using less of the seasoning sachet and building flavour with fresh ginger, garlic, chilli, lime juice and herbs.

Ms Grand adds: 'If you're making a soup-style ramen, using a little less seasoning or leaving some of the broth behind may also help reduce your salt intake.

'A handful of vegetables, a couple of eggs and some fresh flavourings can transform a basic packet of noodles into a much more substantial, nourishing meal in minutes.'

So, what's the verdict?

With a couple of tweaks and additions, instant ramen can make for a nutritious meal – but maybe don't eat it every day, says Ms Ludlam Raine.

'I can think of a lot worse quick lunches,' she says. 'And compared to a fast food meal, you're probably getting the same amount of salt but a lot more nutrients.'

Ms Grand agrees, saying: 'Instant ramen is affordable, convenient, quick to prepare and has a long shelf life, which can make it an accessible option for people who are short on time or working with a limited food budget.

'Nutritionally, the benefits of the noodles alone are fairly limited. They provide carbohydrates for energy, but typically offer relatively little protein, fibre or micronutrients.

'That said, instant ramen can provide a convenient starting point for a more balanced meal.

'Adding vegetables for fibre, vitamins and minerals, alongside a source of protein, can significantly improve its nutritional value.'

Nutritionist's pick: Huel Lite Classic Chicken Flavour High Protein Noodles

£2.50 for 64g from Tesco

With an impressive 25g of protein and 3.8g of fibre, Huel's healthier ramen is a great go-to when choosing a quick instant noodle, says Nichola Ludlam Raine

With an impressive 25g of protein and 3.8g of fibre, Huel's healthier ramen is a great go-to when choosing a quick instant noodle, says Nichola Ludlam Raine.

She adds: 'It's got 1.5g of salt, which is still high - making up a quarter of the daily recommendation - but much lower than other brands on supermarket shelves.

'It's also got a huge amount of protein, mainly from the protein noodles and added pea protein. This will help you feel fuller for longer.

'And if you add an egg on top, that's 31g of protein - which is an impressive amount for a quick lunch or dinner.'