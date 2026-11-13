Manchester United have confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford.

Pochettino will replace Michael Carrick who was sacked following 10 months in charge on Friday, after United agreed to pay more than £10million to buy him and his backroom staff out of their contracts with the US Soccer Federation.

The 54-year-old Argentine will take charge of the USA’s CONCACAF Nations League double-header against Haiti in Miami on Saturday and Cincinnati on Wednesday before beginning his new job as United boss on Wednesday. His first game will be against Liverpool at Anfield a week on Sunday.

There were no comments from Pochettino or United officials in Friday’s press release confirming his appointment because he remains contracted to US Soccer.

Pochettino said in the USMNT's statement: 'The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honors of my career. We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the Federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country.'

Pochettino is due to give a pre-match press conference at 2.15pm on Friday, but is not expected to speak about United until he arrives next week.

United sources say that Pochettino’s experience, philosophy, personality and skill-set make him well suited for the job, as well as his record of developing individual talent and building excellent team cultures.

Michael Carrick was sacked after the club made their worst start to the season in 40 years

A statement from the club read: ‘Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach from 18 November.

‘The club has reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US men’s national team.

‘The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.

‘Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues. He began his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009 before joining Southampton and achieving a club-record Premier League points tally in 2014.

‘During five full seasons at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino established the club as regular UEFA Champions League contenders, securing qualification in four consecutive seasons and leading the club to its first final in the competition in 2019.

‘In 2021, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions before joining Chelsea in 2023. Most recently he led the U.S. Men’s National Team to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.’

Earlier in the week, the club's chief executive Omar Berrada and Wilcox flew back from Monaco, where minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ratified their decision to sack Carrick with the blessing of co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer.

Carrick arrived at United's training ground at 7.50am on Thursday morning and was dismissed.

He left at 10.18am, less than two and a half hours later. He became the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

United's statement read: 'After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.

'Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club.

'His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.'

Sources close to United say the club's leadership believe their squad of players is far better than the performances and results under Carrick indicated.

United feel that the squad are far better than their position in the Premier League shows

They gave the under-fire manager a chance to turn things around against Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa but ultimately felt the team were not on the right path.

It has been a campaign in which United won just three matches, one of which came against Azerbaijani minnows FK Sabah, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league.

Pochettino's United travel to Anfield on November 22 before a Champions League clash at Sporting Lisbon, Pochettino's first home game against Brentford and then away match at Newcastle.