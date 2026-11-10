Nvidia and its boss Jensen Huang are sued by shareholders five minutes after shares closed 4.3% down

Nvidia and its boss Jensen Huang have been sued in a proposed class action alleging they defrauded shareholders by concealing the CEO’s ties to a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia announced a probe into the matter on Sunday, and its shares closed down 4.3 per cent yesterday – reducing Nvidia’s market capitalisation by approximately $190billion (£142billion).

The lawsuit was lodged by shareholders in federal court in San Jose, California, five minutes after the US stock market closed.

It claims the defendants misled them about Huang’s alleged affair with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed.

The complaint further alleges the defendants did not disclose that the matter raised national security concerns that threatened Nvidia’s reputation and business prospects.

The New York Times reported last month about the alleged relationship – and that US authorities had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Mr Huang told Nvidia employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the alleged relationship.

Shareholders often sue companies after unexpected share price declines. Nvidia shareholders, led by Mark Kistenmacher, are seeking unspecified damages from the defendants.

Nvidia’s shares are regaining lost ground after opening 3 per cent down when Wall Street opened earlier today.

US President Donald Trump also revealed yesterday that the FBI was looking into Mr Huang’s affair.

He said he was ‘amazed’ by the allegations surrounding the tech boss, who is among the President’s closest allies in Silicon Valley.

Mr Trump said he had spoken to the CEO, who told him he had no idea that Alice was a spy.

‘I know the FBI is looking into it,’ the President said. ‘I think that he’ll be in good shape.’

The probe has put a spotlight on 63-year-old Mr Huang’s future given Nvidia’s status as the world’s most valuable chip-maker.

The leather-jacketed CEO enjoys rock-star status worldwide, particularly in Asia – where he often mingles freely with fans, taking selfies and signing autographs.

He is Nvidia’s fifth-largest shareholder with a roughly 3.6 per cent stake, according to London Stock Exchange Group data, and keeps a tight grip on the company through an unusually flat structure in which dozens of executives report directly to him.

But unlike Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms or Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Nvidia has no dual-class shares that would give co-founder Mr Huang majority voting control.

He wrote in an open letter posted on Nvidia’s website: ‘I support the investigation and will co-operate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America’s national security.’

The fall-out from the probe extended to South Korea, where Madison Huang – Mr Huang’s daughter and an Nvidia executive – reportedly cancelled a planned visit to Seoul for a company conference that was set to begin yesterday.

Nvidia’s shares tumbled yesterday, extending last week’s sell-off and pushing the stock to fresh multi-month lows.

At those levels, the chip-maker stood to lose about $270billion (£202billion) from its closing price on Friday, according to a Reuters report.

The New York Times claimed that Mr Trump was briefed on Mr Huang’s relationship with Alice and that she was giving information to the Chinese government, and that the President chose not to act on the information.

‘The so-called Chinese spy narrative is purely a groundless accusation, slander and a smear,’ Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

Mr Huang’s relationship with Mr Trump has coincided with several favourable policy developments for the company, and the President has lavished Huang with praise – awarding him the nation’s highest honour for scientific achievement last month.

Nvidia said its board has confidence in Mr Huang, thought by many on Wall Street to be the most important person underpinning the AI trade.

Analysts acknowledged uncertainty around succession, but most do not expect the investigation to result in the long-time CEO stepping down.

Pictures posted to LinkedIn by company NetThunder showed the Nvidia boss and Alice Huang together in a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, in June 2024

'Nvidia is not an ordinary company and Jensen is not an ordinary CEO; he is Nvidia, clearly sets the long-term strategy and direction, and pulls most of the company’s strings himself,’ said Stacy Rasgon, an analyst at Bernstein.

Mr Huang and Alice were photographed together at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, in June 2024 – where Huang was seen wearing his trademark leather jacket and enjoying whiskey with other tech executives.

Alice sat beside him during the gathering, which followed a technology trade show. Photographs were subsequently shared on LinkedIn by technology company NetThunder.

They were reportedly seen together again in May last year, leaving a restaurant in Taipei after a dinner attended by AI suppliers.

Some prominent figures weighed in on Mr Huang’s admission. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, wrote on X that the Nvidia CEO was an ‘incredible human’, but if ‘indeed this is more than an affair, then it is obviously a real problem’.

‘I am hoping for a simple affair, not a risk to our national security,’ he added.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented ‘I agree’ on a post by Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire that said Mr Huang ‘did something incredibly dumb’ that was ‘bad for America’ but that ‘Jensen is irreplaceable for America’s AI leadership’.

Law-makers and advocates told Reuters that Congress was more likely to pass legislation to tighten China’s access to AI chips in light of news of the affair.

US House of Representatives Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said yesterday that Congress needs more answers and called for the House to pass an annual defence bill that includes restrictions on chip sales to China.

Meanwhile, Republican congressmen Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford, who chair three powerful House committees, have asked Mr Huang to attend a closed-door briefing next Wednesday.

They want to question him about his interactions with Alice and the measures Nvidia has implemented to protect itself against foreign espionage.