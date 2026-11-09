Shocking moment Bronny James clashes with courtside fan: 'How much money are you making?'

Bronny James appeared to lose his cool as he was filmed getting into a heated exchange with a fan sitting courtside at a recent game.

James, 22, is the son of NBA legend LeBron but is facing his third season in the league without his dad as his teammate.

Bronny remained at the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason while his dad joined the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, after the father-son duo made history as the first active father-son duo in the NBA.

During Sunday's 121-116 win over the Detroit Pistons, James reacted to a heckler from the bench in footage shared on social media.

He was seen confronting a fan sat courtside, appearing to ask 'Can you run a mile?' and 'How much money you making?' while being pulled away by Lakers staff.

Reports have claimed the Pistons fan was ejected from the arena, but it is unclear what comments were made to prompt James' heated response.

James, who was recalled from the G League, did not get on the court in the Lakers win

James was recalled to the Lakers team in the absence of Luka Doncic having recently been assigned to the G League affiliate Coachella Valley Lakers after just nine games of the season.

He played zero minutes in Detroit, the night the incident with the fan took place, as head coach JJ Redick used a tight 10-man rotation but praised his bench for their role.

'You got to allow the players to play through it,' Redick said when asked about trusting his bench.

'And the same thing with the star players, you got to allow them to get their rest. If you start just overreacting in-game and saying, 'I got to get this guy back in, I got to get this guy back in,' it's just chaos. And we're trying to create consistency for our players.'

The Lakers continued their red-hot streak to move to 9-2 despite Doncic's absence.

But James has had a tough season, being used sparingly and averaging just 2.4 minutes and 0.8 points-per-game.

The third-year guard has previously moved between the Lakers and their G League affiliate.

During his previous G League stints, James has averaged 18.4 points on 49.6 percent shooting, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 25 games in two seasons.

Bronny is in his third season in the NBA since he was drafted in 2024 as the 55th overall pick

Bronny was teammates with dad LeBron for two years before he left to head to the 76ers

The team was previously known as the South Bay Lakers, however, they were rebranded as Coachella Valley following their relocation earlier this year.

The James family has remained in California despite dad LeBron's move to the East Coast, where he is living in New York City while playing in Philadelphia.

His wife, Savannah, recently explained their family decision to stay behind with daughter Zhuri.

In an appearance on the 'Baby, This is Keke Palmer' podcast, Savannah explained: '[Zhuri] was trying to figure it out. Like, 'So, am I not going to see him? How is this going to work?

'But we also [told] her, 'So, you can go to school, we can go to New York, we can go to Philly.' And she's actually like, 'Yeah, no.''

Ultimately, the 12-year-old daughter of the NBA scoring leader didn't want to leave her friends and teammates on her volleyball team.

'[Zhuri said,] 'I don't want to be away from school for that long. I still want to play with my teammates,'' Savannah said.

'So, she really was just kind of like, 'Okay, we'll still visit. I'll have my time, but I still get to go and do what I want to do with my friends and my teammates.''

At media day ahead of the new season, James referenced his decision to leave his family behind for the season.

'I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round,' he said. 'I know that, for sure. So work needs to be done, and I'm ready to put the work in.'

The Lakers will host the Sixers on Christmas Day, a potential first ever meeting between father and son as opponents on an NBA court.