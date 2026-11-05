Eva Longoria, 51, exudes Hollywood glamour in a red strapless gown at the Global Gift Gala in Paris

Eva Longoria exuded Hollywood glamour as she attended the Global Gift Gala in Paris on Thursday.

The actress, 51, ensured all eyes were on her as she dazzled in a red strapless gown that showed off her sensational figure.

She teamed the look with silver open-toe heels and accessorised with statement jewellery.

The star appeared in high spirits at the event, where she served as the Honorary Chair.

She posed for photos with Maria Bravo, the foundation's founder, who looked incredible in a black gown.

The star-studded event is to raise crucial funds for vulnerable children, women and families worldwide through the Global Gift Foundation.

The actress, 51, ensured all eyes were on her as she dazzled in a red strapless gown that showed off her sensational figure

Last month, Eva was the epitome of chic as she walked the red carpet for the Monaco Global Gift Gala held at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

The actress stunned in a strapless black velvet gown as she posed at the second annual event.

And Eva ensured she looked her best for the event, slipping into the glamorous ensemble which featured a silver, embellished trim and a daring split at the back.

It's been a busy time for the actress as she recently was in Paris supporting her pal Victoria Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week runway show.

The Desperate Housewives star looked stunning in a brown satin dress as she mingled with the Beckham clan at the fashion event.

Eva also hit the runway herself at L'Oreal's Paris show, where she joined the likes of Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum and Cara Delevingne.

Eva has been busy shooting a number of campaigns of late while also enjoying travels in Europe over the summer.

The star relocated to Spain two years ago with husband José Bastón and their eight-year-old son Sebastian. She and her family now split their time between Mexico and Spain.

She teamed the look with silver open-toe heels and accessorised with statement jewellery

She posed for photos with Maria Bravo, the foundation's founder, who looked incredible in a black gown

In April 2025, Eva – a Texas native with Spanish heritage – was a guest on Live With Kelly and Mark, and explained why she was drawn to Spain's Andalucía region.

'I know that region the most because I've been going there for 20 years,' she explained.

She noted that she particularly enjoys patronising chiringuitos, small beach bars and restaurants where people consume tapas and drinks.

Eva, who was previously married to soap star Tyler Christopher and basketball pro Tony Parker, celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with Baston in May.

She shed light on their still flowering romance in an interview with People, lifting the curtain on the latest extravagant date night she and Baston enjoyed together.

'It was in France with my husband in the Loire Valley. We went to a castle. He always does something big, and it was very romantic,' she said. 'But a typical date night for us is me cooking dinner, usually tacos, while he opens a bottle of wine.'