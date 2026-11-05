It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! London's famous Regent Street lights are switched on

Christmas has arrived in the heart of London as Regent Street's famous festive lights have been switched on.

The dazzling 'Spirit of Christmas' display returned above the capital's shopping thoroughfare, marking the start of its seasonal celebrations.

Regent Street was closed to traffic from 5pm until 9pm on Thursday, giving visitors the chance to wander beneath the lights and take photographs away from the usual bustle of cars and buses.

Shops, restaurants and bars joined the festivities with live music, seasonal treats and special in-store events across Regent Street and neighbouring St James's.

The much-loved lights have sparkled above central London since 2016, attracting millions of visitors from around the world.

And this year's display features a fresh twist, with organisers promising new details for 2026 for visitors to discover.

Below the glittering decorations, Hamleys was scheduled to unveil its Christmas window displays at 5pm, adding another festive attraction for families exploring the street.

Shoppers were also promised a soundtrack to their evening, with a festive choir performing inside BOSS and live music at Tommy Hilfiger.

The latter's celebrations were scheduled to run from 5pm until 8pm, with complimentary hot chocolate tasters on offer.

Mulberry joined the occasion with drinks and festive entertainment, while Michael Kors offered calligraphy alongside a live DJ, seasonal drinks and canapés.

For those seeking something sweet, Cakes & Bubbles offered samples and discounts, while Neom launched its 'Grab a Glimmer' experience at its Regent Street Wellbeing Hub.

Gymshark invited visitors to take on a fitness challenge for the chance to win prizes, adding a competitive twist to the evening's entertainment.

Other offers included a free bespoke portrait with every purchase at Molton Brown, a gift with purchase at Antler and an exclusive poster or tote at Calvin Klein, subject to a minimum spend.

Meanwhile, Pulse Laser's programme included treatment demonstrations, goody bags, canapés and Champagne, alongside talks and giveaways, as businesses across the area embraced the Christmas countdown.

The lights are due to turn on each evening until January 5.