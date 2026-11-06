Joe Fagnano's wife generates plenty of attention during undrafted rookie's first start as Ravens QB

After being thrust into the action amid injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, it should've been Joe Fagnano's turn to steal the spotlight in Thursday Night Football.

However, Amazon Prime Video's camera operators had other ideas.

Fagnano, an undrafted rookie, took to the field for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 9 clash against the Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium, marking his first start in the NFL.

The former Maine and UConn signal-caller, who made his debut in Week 8, was called upon following injuries to the aforementioned duo of Jackson and Huntley.

However, it quickly became apparent that the 25-year-old would not be the breakthrough star on Thursday night and, instead, it would be his wife, Lydia.

As the action got underway, Lydia was shown a number of times on Prime Video's broadcast as camera operators regularly cut to a shot of her in the stands.

Joe Fagnano was called to action after injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley

During the second quarter, the rookie QB produced a four-yard run to secure a much-needed first down for the Ravens as they battled against a rampant Jaguars side – and almost instantly the cameras panned up to the stands to find Lydia.

Fagnano's wife was seen passionately applauding while nodding her head in approval as they celebrated the 25-year-old's play.

During another Ravens drive, Prime Video commentators revealed an anecdote from Fagnano regarding his wife's assistance when it came to preparing for games.

Al Michaels explained: 'Even when he was a third-string guy, he's prepping with his wife, going over plays and she's challenging him on different calls. Just in case, if his number is called, he'll be ready to go.'

During the discussion, the cameras once again panned to Lydia who was dancing and soaking up the atmosphere in the stands.

Meanwhile, before a ball had even been thrown, Fagnano and Lydia were seen having a warm embrace on the sidelines as she wished him well ahead of his outing.

In a clip posted by Prime Video's account on X, Lydia was heard shouting: 'Love you! Have fun!' as Fagnano prepared for his first snap in the NFL.

It didn't take long for social media users to clock on to Prime Video's persistence in showing Lydia on their broadcast.

One fan wrote: 'The cameraman's finding Joe Fagnano’s wife after every play.'

Lydia and Joe were seen sharing a kiss moments before he took his first NFL snap

The Ravens quarterback's wife was also seen passionately cheering during the game

However, no matter how well Fagnano performs on Thursday, he will soon be displaced as starting signal-caller after the Ravens agreed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals to trade for Jacoby Brissett.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report on Wednesday that the Ravens are now finalizing a trade for Brissett, with the deal set to be completed over the weekend.

Fagnano will therefore be on the field for Baltimore on Thursday night, before Brissett takes the quarterback reins in Week 10 for the Monday Night Football showdown against the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

Brissett had become a prime trade candidate in Arizona after being benched midgame against the Dallas Cowboys and then dropped to QB3 on the depth chart.

He started the first eight games of the season for Arizona, going 3-5 with a 63.3% pass completion.