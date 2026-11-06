Prince William guest edits Country Life Magazine as he focuses on rural mental health

The Prince of Wales is following in the footsteps of a litany of royals as he guest edits Country Life Magazine.

William has spent the past six months working on a 300-page commemorative issue, revealing fascinating insights from his public role, to the more personal aspect of his life including his fondness for an occasional visit to the pub for a pint of cider - with ice.

His father King Charles has edited the magazine twice, on the occasions of his 65th and 70th birthday, while the prince’s aunt, Princess Anne, also marked her 70th birthday by doing the same.

Queen Camilla became a guest editor on her 75th.

It is understood that that William, who now owns vast tracts of agricultural lands across the country as Duke of Cornwall, is keen to focus on rural mental health and environmental protection.

A new photograph shows the heir to the throne previewing a rough draft of the edition at Windsor Castle with editor Mark Hedges and managing editor Paula Minchin.

The 300-page issue will be published on November 11.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: ‘The Prince of Wales has a longstanding passion for the countryside and the vital role it plays in the nation's life, culture and wellbeing.

William has spent the past six months working on a 300-page commemorative issue, revealing fascinating insights from his public role, to the more personal aspect of his life including his fondness for an occasional visit to the pub for a pint of cider - with ice

'His guest editorship of Country Life reflects a desire to celebrate the people, places and innovative stewardship helping to secure its future for generations to come.’

Last November, King Charles appeared on the cover of Country Life magazine to celebrate the three-year restoration of his Sandringham gardens.

A relaxed-looking Charles, who took over running the Norfolk estate in 2017, was pictured in the sunshine, leaning on a shepherd's crook and dressed down without a jacket for the portrait.

The image was taken in a formal part of the improved gardens, which are usually open to the public from April to October, by photographer Millie Pilkington.

Country Life editor-in-chief Mark Hedges praised the King's horticultural project, saying: 'Over the past three years, His Majesty The King has overseen a remarkable restoration of the gardens at Sandringham - reviving historic landscapes, reimagining formal parterres and creating new spaces of reflection and natural beauty for visitors to enjoy.'

The news of William's new guest edit for prestigious Country Life Magazine comes just days after the Prince of Wales was seen in the stands of an Aston Villa game with Prince George in Champions' League action.

The 44-year-old has been a fan of the club since his days at Eton, when he shunned the more conventional Premier League big beasts supported by his schoolmates.

Hair ruffled, shoulders hunched against the cold and sporting the unmistakable three stripes of an Adidas jacket, Prince George looked every inch the ordinary football fan as he sits alongside his father at the Aston Villa versus Barcelona match.

The only clues that this is no ordinary father-son outing are their seats in the presidential box and the baseball cap worn by the man sitting beside him, which does little to disguise the fact that he is the Prince of Wales and future king.

While rugby has traditionally been the sporting preference of many men from his social circle, William is a passionate football fan who regularly attends matches at Aston Villa, his favourite team.

The news of William's new guest edit for prestigious Country Life Magazine comes just days after the Prince of Wales was seen in the stands of an Aston Villa game with Prince George in Champions' League action

His love of the game also offers a valuable point of connection with the public. Football is, after all, one of those rare institutions that cuts across class and background, and his enthusiasm gives the future king a highly relatable quality.

In a rare interview last year, William offered an insight into the family life he and Kate have worked hard to create for their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Speaking to Schitt's Creek actor Eugene Levy for his Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveler, he said: ‘Getting the balance of work and family life right is really important, because for me the most important thing in my life is family and everything is about the future.’

He added: ‘If you don’t start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home, I feel you’re setting them up for a bit of a hard time and a fall.’

William has previously hinted at how much the breakdown of his parents’ marriage affected his own sense of security as a child.

Speaking about the importance of a stable home, he said: ‘I think it’s really important that the atmosphere is created at home. You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love.

'That was certainly part of my childhood. My parents got divorced when I was eight, so that lasted a short period of time.’

It is perhaps why he seems so conscious of creating the sort of stable family environment he believes is essential to raising emotionally grounded children.