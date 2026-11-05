Nicole, Kylie and Margot... it must be a Chanel show Down Under! LAURA CRAIK

A Chanel show is always a special occasion. But when the show is in your own country, the invitation feels twice as sweet – particularly when said country is Australia, so often overlooked by European fashion houses.

Which is no doubt why a triumvirate of Australian showbiz royalty graced the front row yesterday.

Guest of honour Nicole Kidman, 59, may live in Nashville, Tennessee, these days, but she couldn't resist jetting into her hometown of Sydney to support Chanel's debut fashion show on Australian soil.

The actress and Chanel ambassador was dressed for the occasion in a tailored black suit worn with a simple white vest top, a black Chanel bag and high black satin stiletto heels, her hair worn loose and in a flattering 'sweep' fringe.

She was accompanied by her daughter, Faith Margaret, 15, in a cream miniskirt and matching bomber jacket with a brown Chanel bag and peep-toe mules.

For actress Margot Robbie, 36, who grew up in Queensland, the question of what to wear was a simple matter of black and white. She arrived at the show dressed in a sheer white fitted slip dress worn with a boned bra and white Bridget Jones-style granny pants.

For actress Margot Robbie, 36, who grew up in Queensland, the question of what to wear was a simple matter of black and white

Also at the show, and later performing at the after-party, was Melbourne-born singer Kylie Minogue

She accessorised with a metallic black Chanel shoulder bag and black pumps, as well as an oversized black and white camellia, a signature emblem of the house.

Also at the show, and later performing at the after-party, was Melbourne-born singer Kylie Minogue, 58, dressed in a fine-knit cream cardigan decorated with gold buttons and teamed with a white pencil skirt.

She complemented the ensemble with a black quilted Chanel shoulder bag, a distinctive three-chain belt and a pair of the two-tone cream and black pumps that were first introduced to the house by Gabrielle Chanel in 1957.

Thanks to the Midas touch of Chanel designer Matthieu Blazy, the shoes are currently the subject of long waiting lists in Chanel boutiques across the globe.

And while Blazy is a talented designer, he is also a clever strategist.

Those looking at the clothes on the catwalk could be forgiven for experiencing deja vu, for this was not a new collection, but a second showing of the Resort collection Blazy debuted in Biarritz, France, in April.

While it's not the first time Chanel has staged what is known as a 'replica' show, it's the first time the brand has hosted a catwalk show in Australia, a move sure to endear it to fans there.

Australia's official summer starts on December 1, so it's an astute move to show a resort collection full of seasonally appropriate clothes just as customers are beginning to plan their summer wardrobes.