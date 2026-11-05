Democrat who quit race two months before election beat Republican opponent

An Iowa Democrat who abandoned his campaign nearly two months before Election Day won anyway - as Iowa dripped blue like most of the rest of the country.

Eric Armstrong defeated Republican Keith Jones in Iowa's 20th House District, securing 55 percent of the vote to Jones' 45 percent, a margin of 865 votes.

The result came despite Armstrong announcing on September 7 that he was suspending his campaign to focus on his health, leaving his name on the ballot but effectively ending his efforts to win over voters.

Jones, a retired police lieutenant and member of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, is now questioning whether his Democratic opponent is healthy enough to handle the demands of the job.

'There are questions about his past and health,' Jones told the Daily Mail.

'He avoided all public interaction due to illness, now says he's fit to represent the district.'

The retired railroad executive said at the time that he was dealing with personal health issues requiring his 'full attention and immediate care.'

'Because I must prioritize my health and recovery at this time, I am stepping down from my campaign, effective immediately,' Armstrong wrote in a Facebook post back in September.

'He avoided all public interaction due to illness, now says he's fit to represent the district,' Jones said of Armstrong

Democrat Josh Turek flipped a Republican-held Senate seat by defeating Republican Ashley Hinson

'Our District deserves a representative who can give 100 percent of their energy to this race.'

But voters elected him anyway, handing Democrats another victory in a state that saw major gains for the party on Tuesday.

Armstrong celebrated the result Thursday, saying voters had delivered a message about the direction they wanted Iowa to take.

'I'm proud to announce that we won Iowa House District 20,' he wrote.

'You sent a clear message about the direction you want for Iowa, and I will make sure that message is carried to the Capitol in January.'

His victory has raised questions about whether he will be able to take up the position while continuing to deal with the health problems that prompted his withdrawal.

Speaking to The New York Times on Wednesday, Armstrong said he would do his best to represent the district.

'But I still have health issues, that's what I'm struggling with,' he acknowledged.

Armstrong has not publicly identified his illness.

The election result was particularly notable given the political backdrop in Iowa, where Democrats made significant gains across the state.

Democrat Rob Sand won the governor's race, while Josh Turek flipped a Republican-held Senate seat by defeating Republican Ashley Hinson.

Democrats also captured three of Iowa's four congressional districts.

Armstrong was running to succeed Turek in the state House after the latter launched his successful Senate campaign.

Republicans retained control of the Iowa legislature, but the election results marked a significant shift in several districts.

The Daily Mail reached out to Armstrong for comment.