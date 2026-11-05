Trump's new MAHA mom problem implodes as Katie Miller goes viral

Katie Miller blamed Republicans midterm implosion on mothers being too busy to vote before admitting she didn't cast a ballot herself.

Miller, who has four children, told CBS News host Norah O'Donnell, 'You see that moms are too busy raising their children and taking care of them to go to the polls.'

Asked whether she had voted herself, Miller said she had not.

Per NBC's exit polling, women with children made up 12 percent of voters and backed Democrats 59 percent to 38 percent.

'I did not vote in Virginia because, in Virginia, when you vote, you dox your own address, and so I prefer my own safety and security over giving that up,' she said.

The clip instantly went viral, receiving broad repudiation from the left-of-center critics of Miller and her husband, White House aide Stephen Miller.

Miller also blamed 'candidate quality' for her party's losses as Democrats won control of both the House and Senate.

Throughout the interview on CBS, she continued to deflect from why Trump and MAGA Republicans could have lost, as she did not accept the notion that the election was a referendum on the Trump administration.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller arrive for UFC Freedom 250, at the White House in June

Throughout election day, Miller had been posting online, claiming that conservative women should have more children to ensure that they grow up to vote Republican in the future.

The segment of Miller on CBS quickly gained virality on social media, with even conservative women being shocked by the statement and saying they found the time to vote in the midterms.

Mothers, especially those who supported Trump in 2024 over his embrace of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again agenda and the eventual appointment of his former foe as Health and Human Services Secretary.

Alexandra Voetberg, a podcast host with Turning Point USA, warned last month that the coalition was breaking.

In one post on X, she noted that her followers, many of whom are young moms, weren't aware of some of the biggest wins of the Trump administration, including the Trump investment accounts.

'This is arguably one of the coolest achievements of the Trump admin and I’ve got half a million moms confused and asking me a ton of questions or claiming they’ve never heard of it,' she wrote.

'I think we have a serious marketing problem and there is a missing link between how the admin touts wins on X vs Instagram where all the young moms are. They aren’t on X. And they literally have no idea about any wins we’ve had,' Voetberg wrote back in October.