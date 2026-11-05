Real-life anchor man who inspired Anchorman's Ron Burgundy dies at 82

The dynamic news anchor who served as the real-life inspiration behind Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy passed away at 82 years old, his family announced on Tuesday.

Harold Greene was an American journalist who made a name for himself delivering news to CBS and ABC audiences across Southern California for almost four decades.

He started his career in 1970 as a producer and reporter, according to ABC 7.

In the 1970s, Greene became a memorable face, name and voice as a news anchor for ABC 10News in San Diego.

Harold Greene's death was announced by his 50-year-old daughter Courtney Greene via social media.

'Our beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend has signed off for the last time,' Greene's daughter Courtney Greene wrote in a social media post.

Greene's colleague and fellow 10News anchor Jack White served as a consultant on the satirical comedy Anchorman, offering his own industry knowledge to help filmmakers capture the essence of a 1970s newsroom before computers replaced typewriters, according to ABC 10News.

While looking through White's old scrapbooks, the filmmakers found some old photos of Greene in the 1970s, sporting a feathered bowl cut and a thick mustache which was very characteristic of the times.

Greene's signature 1970s look served as one of the inspirations behind Will Ferrell's character in Anchorman

Harold Greene and wife Charlene pictured at the 57th Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards reception in 2005

'We have a feeling he's already settling into the great newsroom in the sky, no doubt with a few suggestions on how things should be run,' Harold Greene's daughter wrote when announcing her father's passing

Thus, Greene's signature look was immortalized through Will Ferrell's portrayal of Ron Burgundy, the pompous news anchor whom the movie Anchorman revolves around.

'The first time I saw Will Ferrell in make-up [as Ron Burgundy,] I thought it was Harold Greene,' White said to ABC 10 back in 2013.

'I looked up and said, "What’s Harold doing here?"'

White insisted that the Ron Burgundy character is not a direct caricature of Greene but instead an amalgam of people, Greene just happened to serve as visual inspiration.

Hal Clement, a longtime ABC 10News journalist and Greene's former mentee, shared a similar sentiment with the outlet.

'I know Harold was a little frustrated by that,' Clement told ABC 10.

'When people say, "Oh, you worked with Ron Burgundy," I'd say, 'No, Ron Burgundy is dumb. Harold Greene is smart. There is a huge difference between that.'

'He was serious about the show, b ut he had a terrific sense of humor. Had a great laugh. I can hear that laugh today,' Clement said.

'Good is not the right word. He was, he was next level,' ABC's Hal Clement told Channel 10.

Courtney Greene concluded her post with the following sentiment: 'We have a feeling he's already settling into the great newsroom in the sky, no doubt with a few suggestions on how things should be run.'