Los Angeles Lakers demote Bronny James to G League after just 9 games of NBA season without his dad

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially assigned Bronny James to their G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers, after just nine games of the season.

James, 22, has been used sparingly by Lakers head coach JJ Redick throughout the early stages of the season, averaging just 2.4 minutes and 0.8 points-per-game.

His most productive outing came against the Miami Heat on Monday evening, where he produced two points and one block in just one minute.

However, James recently suffered a viral embarrassment after checking into the Lakers' game against the Toronto Raptors with two minutes, thirty seconds left.

James checked in as the Lakers held a comfortable 16-point lead over Toronto, however, a minute and a half later, the Raptors had closed the game to just five points.

The youngster's only contribution was a turnover, before he was quickly hauled back onto the bench by Redick, with the moment instantly catching attention online.

James, 22, has averaged just 2.4 minutes and 0.8 points-per-game for the Lakers this season

It marks the first season where Bronny doesn't have dad LeBron by his side on the court

The third-year guard has previously moved between the Lakers and their G League affiliate, suggesting the decision points to developmental minutes for James.

During his previous G League stints, James has averaged 18.4 points on 49.6 percent shooting, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 25 games in two seasons.

The team was previously known as the South Bay Lakers, however, they were rebranded following their relocation earlier this year.

Coachella Valley will open their season on Friday afternoon at home to the Salt Lake City Stars. Fellow Lakers rookie Cameron Carr was also assigned to the team.

This season marks the first time in James' career that he will be without father and NBA legend LeBron James by his side, following the latter's move to Philadelphia.

LeBron has enjoyed a strong start to life with the 76ers, who currently sit top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 8-1 record to start the season.

The 41-year-old, who is playing in what is widely expected to be his final season, has averaged 15.7 points per game, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists thus far.

The decision comes just one day after the Lakers secured a 116-103 win over the Sacramento Kings, moving them up to 2nd in the Western Conference standings.