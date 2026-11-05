Pete Hegseth responds to impeachment threats

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3Cjt3Q_1Go4NY8q00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cjt3Q_1Go4NY8q00" width="962" height="642" >\u003cfigcaption>And there's also chatter that Trump could fire him from his Cabinet, which the president has denied. But a very defiant Hegseth posted a video on X standing in front of the Department of War claiming he's not going anywhere. 'We don't back down,' the Secretary of War said in his address. 'And that especially applies now.' 'The next few months and years are critical for our department and our Republic.' He went on to claim that the president's war against Iran was a 'historic and courageous effort,' regardless of 'how people feel' about it. In his address, Hegseth also accused Democrats of being 'obsessed' with leading a personal vendetta against him and calling for his impeachment but insisted it 'won't work' with him.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2WFW3t_1Go4NY8q00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFW3t_1Go4NY8q00" width="962" height="1443" >\u003cfigcaption>This follows news that the White House is being rattled by calls from GOP operatives who are hungry for a scapegoat to blame for the midterm humiliation. After Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and even Secretary of State Marco Rubio were floated as potential victims, Hegseth's name was quickly in the mouths of many Republicans as most likely to be let go. According to White House insiders who talked to the Daily Mail, Trump has been canvassing a handful of close advisers, asking whether Hegseth should keep his job or be let go. 'Trump is making phone calls, contemplating it,' said a senior Republican. But on early Thursday, Trump insisted he has 'every intention to keep him.'\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2qDG0V_1Go4NY8q00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDG0V_1Go4NY8q00" width="962" height="642" >\u003cfigcaption>He conceded the Pentagon chief has critics in his ear. 'I get these calls, you know, about him. I don't understand why,' Trump told ABC News. However, the president also acknowledged that it would be easier to confirm a new Defense Secretary before Democrats take control of the Senate in January. Republican sources further alleged that Trump is ‘encouraging’ Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn to appoint Pete Hegseth to her Senate seat. If Blackburn resigned, Governor Bill Lee appointing Hegseth could allow Trump time to confirm a new Pentagon chief before the new year. The case against Hegseth is not the Iran war itself – now being blamed in many conservative quarters, including by the Vice President JD Vance, for Tuesday's drubbing – but what the President was told about it, according to one source, who described Trump repeatedly learning of important operational updates from the Persian Gulf after the fact.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1Wf2oj_1Go4NY8q00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wf2oj_1Go4NY8q00" width="962" height="642" >\u003cfigcaption>Vance wasted no time, blaming the Iran war in a lengthy statement posted to X on Wednesday morning. Trump, confronted with the post at the White House hours later, broadly agreed with Vance's diagnosis but refused to concede the war was a mistake. 'I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up... but at the same time if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again,' he said. Trump launched the conflict in February despite his deputy's private misgivings and Vance's carefully worded statement all but laid the midterm defeat at the president's feet.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0DI7vo_1Go4NY8q00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DI7vo_1Go4NY8q00" width="962" height="642" >\u003cfigcaption>At the same time, the fight for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination is engaged in full force. Just over a year before the first nominating contests, Republicans are shopping for their first presidential nominee who isn't Trump since 2012. Vance's chances of becoming the nominee appear to have diminished in the blink of a day. What is emphatically clear is that if he wants to be elected president in 2028, he will have to fight fiercely for it. 'The reason we lost is the war,' Vance wrote on X Wednesday, citing a pollster's findings about Trump voters who defected to Democrats.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1tAAgc_1Go4NY8q00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAAgc_1Go4NY8q00" width="962" height="508" >\u003c/figure>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>