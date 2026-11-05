Details emerge about deadly Citibank shooting

The Florida Citibank shooter was enraged over a legal matter with the company when he stormed into a building and shot a female employee execution-style, police said.

Jacob Pearson, 35, crashed a gray sedan before charging into the Citibank campus around noon on Wednesday and shooting LeAnne Selman, 41, four times as she fought for her life, Hillsborough County Sheriff (HCSO) Chad Chronister said on Thursday.

Around 9am, Pearson, a married father of one, contacted an attorney's office that is affiliated with the company after being summoned to appear in court over a $2,500 collection debt he owed.

Pearson was 'upset and irate' and penned a letter to the company, stating: 'Unless you want me to go over there with my AR-15, my bulletproof vest, and my insanity, you mother[expletive] cancel this court case. Do you understand me?

'They are only an hour and three minutes away, so the last thing you want to do is f with me.'

The attorney's office then notified a Citibank security supervisor, who is a retired Secret Service agent, and warned him of the threat.

The officer then contacted the Orlando Police Department and the HCSO as local police in Orlando did a wellness check on his home, but he was nowhere to be found.

Chaos then ensued when Pearson crashed into the building and approached with a rifle in his hand and shot the beloved Citibank employee, who was 'the first person he saw,' Chronister said.

Details of Citibank shooting

They had no prior connection, with Chronister calling Selman's presence 'a circumstance of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.'

Footage then captured him walking 'calmly' into the building, where he was shot dead by Citibank vice president of operations and Marine Corps veteran John Fraley.

Pearson went to the headquarters with 90 rounds of ammunition, and 15 of them were spent, he said.

'Because of the heroic actions of this Citibank security officer, vice president of operations, his reign of terror ended before it even began,' Chronister said.

Pearson shot Selman three times with his rifle before the gun malfunctioned. He then went back to the car and grabbed a handgun and shot her again as she crawled on the ground.

She worked for the company for nine years in the human resources department, officials said.

The four others who were injured in the shooting are stable and have been released.

Pearson owed the company $2,556.80 for a purchase he made on his My Best Buy Visa Platinum card, according to a complaint reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Chronister also shared images of the aftermath of the chaos, including pictures that showed women's heels, lunch, water bottles, and other belongings left behind after people ran for their lives.

Citigroup responds to deadly shooting

When police checked on Pearson's home in Orlando before the shooting, his wife, Stephanie Pearson, told them that he had left and 'appeared to be angry,' the sheriff said.

After providing updates on the deadly shooting, Citigroup’s head of Enterprise Services and Public Affairs, Ed Skyler, spoke about the loss the company has faced.

'Our hearts are heavy, but they are also full of gratitude. We are grateful for the actions of our security team, heroic actions, that prevented this tragedy from becoming even worse,' Skyler said.

He went on to speak of Selman, who he described as a 'valued' and 'beloved' employee who was a 'bright light.'

Skyler said that the company is offering counseling resources and will not require employees to return to the office immediately.