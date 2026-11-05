Florida woman, 21, with 'thugette' neck tattoo arrested for shoplifting

A Florida woman sporting a large 'thugette' tattoo on her neck has been arrested for shoplifting.

Wissem Bourouis, 21, has been charged with shoplifting from two popular stores, including Victoria's Secret and Aeropostale, police said.

Police received a call about a suspected shoplifter at the lingerie store in the Dadeland Mall around 2pm on Wednesday.

Bourouis allegedly started collecting several items from the store and began shoving them into 'numerous bags,' the arrest report, viewed by Local 10, said.

Roughly 50 minutes later, she left the store without paying, the report said.

Police found the 21-year-old near Saks Fifth Avenue with multiple Victoria's Secret bags.

The store confirmed to police Bourouis was the suspect, prompting police to successfully retrieve the items she had snatched.

The total value of the stolen items was $12,176.50, the arrest report said.

She allegedly stole more than $12,000 worth of merchandise from the two stores. Pictured: The exterior of the mall

Before she allegedly stole items from Victoria's Secret, police say some items were taken from Aeropostale.

Bourouis allegedly took several items into a changing room while carrying an empty beige bag. When she left the changing room, the bag appeared to be full, an arrest report said.

She then paid for a pair of pants for $23.17, the report said.

Bourouis then returned to the fitting room with more items and a red Target bag. When she came out, the second bag appeared to be full, police said.

She allegedly stole $1,199.82 from Aeropostale. The clothing was returned to the store, police said.

Bourouis has been charged with one count of third-degree grand theft and a count of retail theft.

She is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Her bond is set at $5,000.