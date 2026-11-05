Karoline Leavitt accuses voters of not understanding their own finances during blue wave sweep

The blame game over Republicans' midterm losses continues with former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt now facing backlash after insisting voters don't know how much money they have in their pockets.

Leavitt sparked a heated exchange during Fox News' election-night coverage after suggesting Americans had forgotten the benefits of President Donald Trump's economic policies, only to be challenged by co-panelist Jessica Tarlov.

Leavitt defended the administration as results rolled in live of the blue wave takeover.

'Unfortunately, I think the American people forgot about the good policy, maybe listened to the lying media on the other side that is definitely in the back seat of the Democrat Party,' Leavitt said.

She went on to claim Democrats had no policy solutions and argued that Trump's tax cuts had left Americans with more money in their pockets.

'They got more money in their pockets because of the president's tax cuts,' she insisted.

But Tarlov immediately pushed back, telling her, 'They know how much money they have.'

'They don't,' Leavitt replied.

Vice President JD Vance offered a different explanation for the Republican losses, pointing directly to the war with Iran

Following the Republican defeats, President Trump's former adviser Alex Bruesewitz criticized unsuccessful candidates, describing some as 'uninspiring, lazy, and thoroughly ineffective communicators'

The exchange quickly became a talking point as Republicans faced a major election drubbing, with voters delivering a rebuke to Trump's second-term agenda.

Leavitt's comments seemed to suggest voters were misinformed, rather than acknowledging that Americans might be unhappy with their financial circumstances despite the administration's claims about tax cuts.

The economy and affordability were among the central issues in the campaign, with voters expressing frustration over the cost of living.

But Vice President JD Vance offered a different explanation for the Republican losses, pointing directly to the war with Iran.

In a lengthy post on X Wednesday, Vance argued that the conflict had played a major role in the results, writing: 'The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.'

His comments added to the growing debate within Republican circles over whether Trump's foreign policy decisions had damaged the party at the ballot box.

Trump acknowledged that Iran had played a role in the election results but defended his decision to take military action, arguing that it was necessary.

The blame game has also spread to Trump's political allies, including Alex Bruesewitz, a former senior adviser to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign who helped organize the president's 2026 midterm rally operation.

Bruesewitz accompanied Trump on roughly 10 to 15 campaign trips in the weeks before Election Day, helping coordinate the president's political appearances.

Following the Republican defeats, the strategist criticized unsuccessful candidates, describing some as 'uninspiring, lazy, and thoroughly ineffective communicators.'

Bruesewitz feels that for Republicans to win in 2028, the party needs younger 'more energetic candidates.'

While Democrats are celebrating major victories, Republicans are facing an awkward debate over whether the party's problems stem from its economic message, foreign policy decisions or candidate recruitment.