Trump's DOJ accelerates criminal probe into unprecedented Supreme Court abortion case leak

The Justice Department is escalating a criminal case into the individual who leaked the Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe v Wade.

The movement in the probe, first reported by the New York Times, comes roughly four years after the leak of the 2022 draft Dobbs decision was provided to a reporter.

The decision monumentally determined that the Constitution did not establish a right to an abortion, and gave the states wide authority to regulate the procedure.

The leak, which occurred months before the official decision was issued, was previously investigated internally by the Supreme Court - with no culprit found.

Now, the investigation appears to be accelerating under the guise of the criminal probe, the Times reports.

The effort is being led by the US attorney in Washington, DC, Jeanine Pirro.

Her office has reportedly sent grand jury subpoenas to individuals in recent weeks, and is seeking additional information from individuals who worked at the high court at the time of the leak.

Next steps in the probe were not immediately clear. Still, news of the criminal inquiry comes as Pirro's office has struggled to secure grand jury indictments in a number of high-profile cases.

It also comes as the Justice Department has come under criticism for concerns of politically motivated 'weaponization' during Trump's second term.

Trump and Amy Coney Barrett are seen on a balcony overlooking the South Lawn of the White House, shortly after she was sworn in to be a Supreme Court justice

Supreme Court justices are seen posing for their group portrait

The Supreme Court's 6-3 opinion in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, eliminated the constitutional right to abortion established decades earlier, overruling both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Trump's three conservative Supreme Court nominees - Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett - joined Justices Samuel Alito in the majority, along with Clarence Thomas.

The Supreme Court in the past has cited concerns about a formal inquiry into the leak, due in part to concerns about sensitive internal documents and other materials that could be obtained as part of the probe - a worrying scenario for a body that takes great pains to maintain its privacy and closed-door deliberations.

Justice Barrett and Justice Elena Kagan asked Congress earlier this year for an increase in security funding, which they said was in part to a rise in threats in recent years. This includes a rise in threats following the leak of the draft Dobbs opinion, as well as two more recent cases, involving issues of p residential immunity, in 2024, and a leak earlier this year regarding requests for the high court to stay the Obama-era Clean Power Plan.

Justice Barrett told members of Congress that threats to her life were ‘particularly intense’ following the Dobbs leak - recounting how she was the victim earlier this year of a ‘swatting’ incident, in which county police were called to her home on the false claim that there was a gunshot.

Federal judges 'across the country, throughout the judiciary, including the Supreme Court, continue to do their jobs without fear or favor,' Barrett said, 'but the threat level is really high.’