Voters back wave of measures to curb Big Tech data centers

American voters have sent a powerful message to Big Tech: They don't want giant, power-hungry data centers built in their backyards.

The success of a huge wave of local ballot measures has exposed widespread opposition to data centers, as voters across the country overwhelmingly backed measures to restrict or prevent their construction.

After a day and a half of tabulating votes, 27 ballot measures aimed at limiting data center development had passed, according to election tracking website Ballotpedia.

They ranged from outright construction bans and temporary moratoriums to restrictions on energy consumption and requirements for residents to approve projects before work can begin.

In some areas, voters were also asked to support advisory measures urging local officials to put the brakes on developments.

Meanwhile, just one measure - in North Dakota - delivered a victory for proponents supporting data center construction.

The results underline how opposition to the sprawling facilities has become an increasingly potent political issue, cutting across traditional party lines.

From Republican strongholds to Democratic communities, Americans are increasingly questioning whether the benefits of the AI boom are worth the potential cost to their neighborhoods.

A wave of local election results has exposed the scale of growing opposition to data centers, with voters across the country overwhelmingly backing measures to restrict their construction. Pictured, an AI protest in New York.

Soaring electricity bills fuel AI backlash

One concern is proving particularly difficult for technology companies to brush aside: electricity bills.

Data centers require enormous amounts of power, with their demand placing additional pressure on local electricity generation and transmission infrastructure.

Residents fear that the cost of upgrading power grids and meeting the facilities' energy needs could ultimately be passed on to ordinary households.

There are also growing concerns about water consumption, pollution, constant background noise and the loss of farmland and open spaces to industrial-scale developments.

The issue appears to have resonated well beyond local planning meetings, with an NBC exit poll finding that 56 percent of voters considered AI and data centers a crucial or major factor in their congressional vote.

Ohio emerged as a particularly significant battleground, with residents in 21 municipalities turning to ballot measures and referendums in an effort to stop proposed developments.

Voters overwhelmingly supported tighter restrictions or rejected proposals that would have paved the way for construction in 15 of the Ohio measures.

The campaign group Conserve Ohio worked alongside local leaders in many of the communities to help draft ballot language opposing data center expansion.

By late Tuesday evening, 33 ballot measures aimed at limiting data center development had passed or were leading in ongoing counts, according to tracking website Data Centers on the Ballot (pictured: Stargate data center in Abilene, Texas).

Poll reveals Americans' opposition to AI centers

'It's one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen, people coming together across communities, putting partisan differences aside and uniting (to oppose data centers),' said Nick Owens, an attorney with Conserve Ohio.

The strength of the reaction is perhaps unsurprising given a University of Massachusetts Amherst poll published earlier this year, which found that just 11 percent of Americans would support an AI data center being built in their own community.

Even in Sarasota, Florida, an informal Nextdoor poll conducted by local real estate broker associate Katrin Pfitzenreiter attracted more than 650 responses, with nearly 80 percent opposing the idea of allowing AI data centers in the city.

'Obviously, it's just a Nextdoor poll and not scientific, but I was surprised by how strong the reaction was,' Pfitzenreiter told the Daily Mail.

She said the discussion that followed was even more revealing, particularly around whether newer cooling technologies and cleaner ways of powering the facilities could change the equation.

'I use AI a lot myself, so I'm definitely not coming at it from an anti-AI perspective,' she explained.

'But I've become really interested in what these facilities mean for the communities where they're being built, particularly water consumption, electricity demand, noise, environmental impact, and proximity to residential areas.'

The message from voters is becoming harder to ignore: America's AI revolution may be gathering pace, but communities are increasingly unwilling to foot the bill without having a say.

Political backlash threatens America's AI boom

Pfitzenreiter said the tension between embracing new technology and protecting local communities was something she was increasingly interested in exploring.

For investors, however, the political resistance presents a potentially expensive headache.

Lale Akoner, global market strategist at investment platform eToro, said data centers were among the sectors most exposed to the changing political landscape following the midterm results.

She warned that growing opposition from both sides of the political spectrum could slow construction just as demand for computing capacity continues to surge.

The potential fallout could extend well beyond technology companies, with construction firms, electrical manufacturers and utilities also vulnerable if major projects are delayed or abandoned.

Financial analyst Nic Puckrin, founder of Coin Bureau, issued a similarly stark warning about the potential consequences for the AI industry.

Midterm results threaten America's AI boom

'If you think the midterm result won't affect the AI buildout, think again,' he said.

He pointed to Texas, which accounts for more than 26 percent of America's planned data center capacity, as a particularly important battleground.

Puckrin warned that the incoming political leadership could make life considerably harder for developers, with proposed restrictions potentially putting new projects on ice.

He also highlighted the enormous electricity demands facing the state, saying its grid operator had already received requests for new connections equivalent to more than five times Texas's record peak demand, with around 90 percent coming from data centers.

'Any slowdown would hit America's AI ambitions hard,' he warned.

The message from voters is becoming harder to ignore: America's AI revolution may be gathering pace, but communities are increasingly unwilling to foot the bill without having a say.