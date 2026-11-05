Steve Kornacki addresses fan concern after abruptly walking off set during election day livestream

Viral NBC star Steve Kornacki has addressed fan concern after he abruptly walked off set during his election day livestream.

NBC News chief data analyst Kornacki, 47, who has become a social media sensation thanks to his election coverage over the years, left viewers worried when he suddenly ended his show without saying goodbye.

After livestreaming for over 10 hours on Tuesday, Kornacki announced at roughly 3.26am that he needed a break and would be taking 'five minutes.'

However, he never came back and the 'Kornacki Cam' livestream - which amassed 29 million views - unexpectedly stopped afterwards, with no explanation.

Immediately, fans took to X to share their concerns as many wondered if the TV star was okay.

Now, he has opened up about what happened, while apologizing for the 'abrupt ending.'

'I was sure 13 hours would be fine but things caught up to me in a hurry at hour 10,' he wrote in a post shared to X.

'I can’t say thanks enough to all of you. What a ride and I think we did make livestream history. Sorry for the abrupt ending!'

NBC News chief data analyst Kornacki, 47, has become a social media sensation thanks to his election coverage over the years

Footage from the livestream showed Kornacki telling viewers that he would be 'right back' but never returning.

'I'm going to take one more break, I just need to take about five minutes, we'll be right back,' he said.

However, after a few moments the livestream ended.

Afterwards, X was flooded with posts from worried viewers.

'Why did they end the Kornacki stream? Steve, come back! I know I’ve been watching you for 10 and a half hours but I want more,' one user wrote.

'IS STEVE KORNACKI ALIVE? WE WANT ANSWERS,' another said, while tagging NBC.

'Hope he's okay,' a different worried fan added.

'Steve Kornacki, where did you go?' someone else wondered. 'Pound a RedBull and tell me what's happening in Mississippi, come on.'

After livestreaming for over 10 hours on Tuesday, Kornacki announced at roughly 3.26am that he needed needed a break and would be taking 'five minutes'

However, he never came back and the 'Kornacki Cam' livestream unexpectedly stopped afterwards, with no explanation

Now, he has opened up about what happened, while apologizing for the 'abrupt ending'

'Where is Steve Kornacki? Is he safe? Is he alright?' read a fifth post.

A sixth said: 'Steve Kornacki is offline, who’s going to update me every few minutes on the situation in Mississippi now?'

'No one can do it like this man #hero for real,' another user wrote.

Kornacki was shot to stardom after he broke down the 2020 election results on air.

He captured the hearts of millions across the globe thanks to his sweet personality, handsome looks and charming choice of clothing, and he instantly became a viral sensation.