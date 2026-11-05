Humble Red Baron worker humiliated by influencer pauses GoFundMe so he can live his life in peace

The humble Red Baron worker who was humiliated by a vile influencer online has paused the GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $800,000 for him.

Walt Z shared how much he and his family have appreciated the support from the public, but it's time that they move on and get some peace.

'Your kind words have meant the world to my family and I this past week. I still cannot believe how much you have all rallied behind us, and I can never thank you enough. I’ve been able to spend lots of extra time at home with my family this week,' Walt, a father of four, said on Thursday.

'After giving it a lot of thought, I’ve decided not to participate in any interviews. My family’s safety and privacy come first, and I feel this is the best decision for us. I appreciate everyone who has reached out and hope you understand.

'I’ve decided to pause donations to my fundraiser today, Thursday, November 5, marking one week of your incredible generosity and support for my family and I,' he added.

Walt told his supporters that if they wish to keep donating, then they should give the money to others in need instead.

'Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and for making my family feel so supported. We will never forget it,' he wrote.

The pause in funding comes after a video of Walt stalking shelves at a grocery store in Michigan went viral online.

Walt made the announcement on Thursday as he thanked his supporters and the man who created the page

The clip, which was posted in August but recently reposted on social media, showed a streamer approaching Walt and asking him for the time.

But when Walt pulled out his phone to check, the prankster took out his phone as well and played the Apple Pay chime, pretending to take the worker's hard-earned money.

He initially responded calmly, telling the prankster to leave him alone, but as the moment carried on, Walt told the streamer that it wasn't a joke to him because he works hard to provide for his family and that he just wanted to get home to see them.

After the influencer pretended to take money from Walt, he told the man behind the camera: 'Don't mess with me right now.'

But the person recording continued prodding and provoking him to get a reaction.

Once Walt began getting upset, the prankster told him to calm down and repeated: 'It's just a joke.'

But Walt didn't see it that way, telling the other man: 'It's not a joke to me... My life is hard enough as it is.' His voice began trembling as he continued: 'I got kids at home that went to bed without me. I was supposed to be at home an hour ago, and I'm still out here working!'

The worker then shouted: 'And I gotta get up at five in the morning and do 10 more stores! So this is not a joke to me!'

The clip, which was posted in August but recently reposted on social media, showed a streamer approaching Walt and asking him for the time before pretending to take money from him while on the job

'And now I'm probably gonna get kicked out of the store because of you,' he then said before the person recording replied: 'Okay, I'm sorry.'

'No, you're not sorry because you've got a smug look on your face,' Walt said. 'You're probably making money off this! I can't even pay my goddamn mortgage, and I got four kids at home!'

The moment sparked a huge uproar online and saw an army of supporters gather around Walt and call the man behind the prank a 'wannabe influencer' and a 'punk.'

One viewer named Luke Oakenshield was so moved by it that he created the fundraiser so that all donations go directly to Walt.

And in announcing the pause to the page, Walt said that he and Luke have since become friends and he is grateful for him.

Thousands of people donated to support him, including Vivek Ramaswamy, who lost the governor's race in Ohio on Tuesday.

He and his wife, Apoorva, donated a whopping $38,000 to the GoFundMe, and Vivek posted a video on X about him standing with Walt.

'Hey Walt, I just want to tell you, we got your back. You're brave and you speak for millions of Americans across this country, including in my home state of Ohio.

After announcing the pause to the GoFundMe page, Walt's support only grew

'In your honor, we've got Red Barron pizza on our bus tour today. This one's for you Walt, we got your back,' the politician said as he held up frozen pizzas.

A spokesperson for Red Baron's parent company, CJ Schwan's, told the New York Post: 'We are aware of the video circulating on social media involving one of our Direct Store Delivery employees during an incident that occurred in August.

'Following the incident, we connected directly with our team member to check on his well-being, and we continue to offer our support. We are pleased to share that he is doing well and remains a valued member of our team.'

After announcing the pause to the GoFundMe page, Walt's support only grew.

'Well this final GoFundMe update from The Red Baron Worker has assured me that we could not have supported a better man,' an online user posted.

'That’s very refreshing. Not looking to capitalize on his fame but to focus on his family. I love it,' said another.