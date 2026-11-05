Drunk former judge brandishes gun at unsuspecting trick-or-treaters, police say

A former Oklahoma judge has been arrested after he allegedly brandished a gun at unsuspecting trick-or-treaters and a police officer while being intoxicated, authorities said.

Former Stephens County Judge, Jerry Herberger, 73, was taken into custody around 8pm on Halloween after he allegedly fired a gun toward trick-or-treaters, KSWO reported.

Amy Sanders and her family were enjoying the sugar-filled night when they decided to approach Herberger's home, as his outdoor lights were on.

But as they approached his Linwood Lane home, the former judge started 'yelling' at them.

'I couldn’t understand what he was saying at first. Once we got closer, he was like: "Y’all need to get away from my house." And he said: "I have a gun,"' she told KFOR.

The next she knew, Herberger was firing a gun toward her and her family.

'He was drunk, so when he aimed it and went to go shoot it, his hand went kind of willy-nilly and it just, it shot,' she told the outlet.

'That’s the only thing that saved that from coming into our exact crowd.'

Amy Sanders and her family approached Herberger's home because his lights were on, she said. As they approached, he began yelling at them before firing a gun

Chaos erupted in the ground as they scrambled to safety. Sanders' son, Kaden Walls, called 911.

When police approached Herberger's property, he allegedly pointed the gun at one of the officers before being taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

'We are grateful that no one was reported injured and that everyone involved is safe,' the Duncan Police Department said in a statement.

Sanders is hoping Herberger faces the full extent of the law.

'He was on the other side of that bench. He was hard on those people. Well, now it’s time for somebody to be hard on him,' she told KFOR.

The former judge (pictured with his wife) also allegedly fired at a police officer who responded to the incident

Sanders is hoping Herberger (pictured with his wife) faces the full extent of the law. 'He was on the other side of that bench. He was hard on those people. Well, now it’s time for somebody to be hard on him,' she said

After the experience, Sanders has decided her Halloween traditions will change and next year they'll pass out candy, rather than trick-or-treating, she told the outlet.

'That way we don’t have to worry about being shot,' she said.

The Daily Mail has reached out to Herberger and Sanders for comment.