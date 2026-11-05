Moment bodycam shows officers pounce on man passed out in car surrounded by vodka bottles

Newly released police bodycam footage captures the moment officers discovered a Massachusetts police chief slumped over in his car with bottles of vodka before a tense confrontation where he repeatedly ignored their commands.

Westborough Police Chief Todd Minardi was found asleep in his vehicle near 507 Boston Turnpike outside a liquor store in Shrewsbury shortly before 12.30pm on October 23.

The footage shows Shrewsbury officers approaching the off-duty chief, who was dressed in plain clothes and holding an opened bottle of Tito's vodka in a black plastic bag in his right hand.

‘What’s going on?’ Officer Tyler Vlass asked.

‘We got a call for your well-being. The car’s been here for a while, they said. We want to make sure you’re okay.’

But Minardi ignored officers’ orders to place his hands on the steering wheel, holding them in the air instead.

At one point he tried to remove his jacket, prompting officers to repeat their commands.

Vlass quickly radioed for a supervisor and turned his attention to Minardi’s department-issued firearm.

Westborough Police Chief Todd Minardi was found asleep in his vehicle near 507 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury shortly before 12:30pm on October 23

The chief stared at the officer and seemed slow to respond to questions, insisting he was ‘good’ while ignoring instructions

The chief stared at the officer and seemed slow to respond to questions, repeatedly insisting he was ‘good’ while ignoring instructions.

‘Chief, keep them on the steering wheel. We’re treating you with respect; keep them on the steering wheel,’ the officer said.

As tensions escalated, the officer warned Minardi not to make any sudden movements.

‘You’ve done this long enough. I don’t want to have to do something bad today,’ he said. ‘Just please keep your hands on the steering wheel.’

A man who worked nearby and saw Minardi’s vehicle parked in the same spot the previous day prompted the welfare check, WCVB reported.

When Shrewsbury Officer Kevin Warwick asked whether he had called police, the man said: ‘Yeah. I was worried because I saw that car there yesterday. He was here since yesterday.’

Westborough Police Lt Kevin Caviston later arrived at the scene, where Minardi repeatedly apologized.

A man who worked nearby and saw Minardi’s vehicle parked in the same spot the previous day prompted the welfare check

‘Nothing to be sorry about,’ Caviston told him.

‘I’m sorry to put you in this position,’ Minardi responded.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterward, but the chief initially refused medical treatment before eventually agreeing to go to the hospital.

Minardi was cited for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

Officers noted they could not charge him with operating under the influence because the vehicle was not running when they arrived.

An incident report revealed that police also discovered an empty bottle of Tito’s vodka inside the car.

Surveillance footage investigators reviewed showed Minardi making a purchase on the morning of October 22. His vehicle stayed in the same spot until officers responded the next afternoon.

A first responder also told police that Minardi’s wife called while emergency crews were treating him and said ‘he had been missing for two days.’

The following day, October 24, Westborough town officials announced that Minardi had been placed on administrative leave and that they would retain an outside investigator to examine the incident.