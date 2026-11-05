NFL WAG says she feels like a 'calf waiting for slaughter' in dramatic take on trade frenzy

With the NFL trade deadline just five days away, the stress of a potential move is wreaking havoc on the wife of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor has had his name floated on the trading block as he has an opt-out in his contract with the Colts.

As Indianapolis flounders at a 2-6 record, the running back is believed to be a highly coveted player.

But Taylor's wife, Ayanna, is tired with the waiting game and compared her feelings to being a 'prized calf waiting for the slaughter.'

'Have you ever had that feeling that your entire life might change and you just don't know when?' Ayanna posted on her TikTok page.

She lamented the Colts' demolition at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars before adding: 'And now what are we supposed to do, just wait? This waiting game is driving me crazy.

Ayanna Taylor said she felt like a 'prized calf for slaughter' as the trade deadline approaches

'I feel like a prized calf waiting for the slaughter. It's gonna happen today, tomorrow, is it never gonna happen?

'And I genuinely cannot decide what's worse, being blindsided and sent away, or being the last one standing knowing what may be coming to pick for you.

'So you just sit here imagining. And somehow life keeps moving no matter what happens next. And if there's one silver lining about my husband's job, it's that I don't have to do it alone.'

Fans on social media have slammed Ayanna for her 'dramatic' takes considering the millions of dollars Taylor takes home every year from his football contract.

'you live a comfortable life and will continue doing so no matter where your husband plays. She's his wife so I understand the stance to stand with him, but jeez. Talk about tone deaf with your audience,' wrote one user on X.

Another said: 'Calf to slaughter? Lol More like a kitten in a foster care that is about to be adopted by a nice family who will adore you and appreciate you!!'

One comment read: 'This is going to come off as sexist but it’s not. JT needs to respectfully get his wife to stop talking. To be fair if this was Caitlin Clark and Conner [McCaffery] was the one blabbing I would say the same thing. Significant others should be supportive of each other. Not detrimental.'

Ayanna has spoken a lot about trade rumors, with her husband standing by her social posts

Ayanna has helped spark further speculation about her husband's future with a series of social media videos openly discussing a potential next team.

In one video from last month, Ayanna covered her mouth in shock as she reacted to the news that Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner got traded. The post was captioned: 'POV: You're just tryin to relax at your hair appointment, but Colts players are getting traded left and right and your husband could be next.'

Meanwhile, in a following video, she captioned it: 'Q [Quenton Nelson] and now DeForest… should I start packing?!'

She was also spotted leaving Instagram 'likes' on fan comments calling for a trade to the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings.

This has led to Taylor defending his wife, telling reporters that trade rumors have: 'Been out there already, so I think her adding [to it] doesn't really change anything.'