Dramatic moment soaking wet man is rescued from deadly helicopter crash in Miami's Biscayne Bay

A soaking-wet man was hauled from the waters of Biscayne Bay alive after a helicopter crash that left one person dead and two others fighting for their lives.

The deceased man has since been identified as the pilot, Tomas Pendas, 63. Ryan McCoy and Ryan Ferraro have been confirmed to have been the passengers aboard when the chopper plummeted.

Dramatic footage captured the extraordinary aftermath of the accident as the overturned aircraft bobbed in the water as emergency crews raced to rescue those on board.

A Miami Marine agent was pictured with his arms wrapped around a soaked passenger as he lifted him to safety.

The rescue operation was launched after a mayday call was received by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) marine agents at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

The call was made by a Good Samaritan after they witnessed a helicopter come down near Key Biscayne, off the coast of Miami, cops said.

A separate distress call was made to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office at approximately 11.30am.

The Robinson R44 helicopter, which was carrying three adult men, had departed North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines at approximately 10.48am.

The helicopter appeared to have been chartered for use filming boats and was heading south when the disaster struck, a preliminary investigation has revealed.

Pilot Tomas Pendas, 63, was identified as the deceased man on board alongside passengers Ryan McCoy and Ryan Ferraro who were hospitalized, but have since been released

Images from the scene showed the partially submerged aircraft floating upside down, with its distinctive yellow emergency flotation devices visible beneath the landing skids

Two men were pulled from the water and taken to a landing zone near Bill Baggs State Park, where a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter was waiting to transport them to hospital, authorities said

Flight-tracking information showed the aircraft’s last recorded position in the area at approximately 11.17am.

The helicopter came down close to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, near the popular Nixon Beach sandbar.

Images from the scene showed the partially submerged aircraft floating upside down, with its distinctive yellow emergency flotation devices visible beneath the landing skids.

As rescuers descended on the wreckage, a passer by was already attempting to help one of the men struggling in the water.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office marine patrol officers arrived and immediately took over the lifesaving efforts.

The individual who died was brought towards No Name Harbor on Key Biscayne, where Miami Fire Rescue personnel attempted to save him.

He was pronounced dead but the rescue operation was far from over. Two other men were still missing from the aircraft, prompting an urgent search of the surrounding waters.

Officers from CBP’s Air and Marine Operations eventually located both McCoy and Ferraro.

The two surviving passengers are understood to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital

They were pulled from the water and taken to a landing zone near Bill Baggs State Park, where a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter was waiting to transport them to hospital

They were pulled from the water and taken to a landing zone near Bill Baggs State Park, where a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter was waiting to transport them to hospital.

Both were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where they were listed in critical but stable condition.

The dramatic rescue involved a huge multi-agency response, with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Fire Rescue, Key Biscayne Fire Rescue, the US Coast Guard, sheriff’s deputies and federal marine officers all taking part.

Two interceptor boats were also involved in the operation.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz later provided further details during a news conference, saying the helicopter appeared to have been chartered and was being used by the men to film boats.

The aircraft was identified as a Robinson R44, a four-seat helicopter commonly used for private flights, sightseeing and aerial photography.

Investigators are now trying to establish what caused the aircraft to plunge into the bay.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the commercial helicopter was filming boats as they were heading south.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration. MDSO Homicide Bureau detectives have assumed the death investigation.

Weather conditions are also likely to be examined. South Florida had experienced heavy showers in the days leading up to the accident, with thunderstorms and gusty winds reported in the wider area. However, authorities have not confirmed that weather played any role.

The Daily Mail has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's office and the Pendas family for comment.