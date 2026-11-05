Female postal worker storms Iowa office and shoots two other women before fleeing to river

A female postal worker stormed a postal office in Iowa and shot two other women inside the building this morning, police said.

Police descended on the main United States Postal Service (USPS) office in Des Moines after reports started coming in of shots fired around 9.10am local time.

The shooting happened on the second floor of the post office, with the unnamed 39-year-old female shooter striking two women, aged 45 and 53.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Another man, aged 55, was injured during a fall as he fled the scene, police said.

The suspect has made no comments regarding motive.

Police said: 'At 9:21 AM, the suspect was located and detained without incident near the Des Moines River, east of the postal building.

'A 9mm handgun was recovered by law enforcement at the scene where the suspect was detained.'

Des Moines Police Department Sgt Paul Parizek said officers responded within three minutes.

First responders descended on the United States Postal Service facility on Second Avenue on Thursday morning

The suspected shooter was detained near a trail under the I-235 bridge around 9.30am, officers reported on the radio scanner.

Although police do not believe there is a second shooter involved, officers are following protocol and searching nearby areas to ensure no one else is hiding.

Police added in a statement: 'The Des Moines Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section is leading this investigation. The United States Postal Inspection Service is partnering, with the FBI and ATF assisting.

'The Des Moines Police Department was assisted by multiple metro agencies during this response; the Des Moines Fire Department, Polk County Sheriffs Office, Iowa State Patrol, Altoona Police Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, West Des Moines Police Department, Polk County Emergency Management, 5th Judicial District Probation & Parole, and the above mentioned Federal Agencies.

'2nd Avenue is open for traffic.'

Second Avenue, where the USPS facility is located, was temporarily closed in both directions while authorities worked the scene.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is in contact with the Department of Public Safety.

'The suspected shooter is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved,' she wrote on X earlier on Thursday. 'Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement.'

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol and FBI responded to the shooting.

Multiple fire department vehicles and ambulances are also on scene.

Officers, including some wearing tactical gear, work to secure the main USPS office in Des Moines after a gunman opened fire from the second floor of the facility

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol responded to the shooting

Police officers walk near a post office as they respond to a shooting in Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines Public Schools said the district's nearby elementary school, welcome center and nutrition center went into a secure status after police notified the district of the shooting at 9.20am, meaning no one was allowed in or out of the buildings.

That status was lifted after police notified them at 10am that a suspect was in custody.

The main post office is just north of downtown Des Moines and across the street from one of the city's main hospitals.

The building is a four-story regional sorting facility with a walk-in service counter accessible to the public.

The Daily Mail has contacted Des Moines police for more information.