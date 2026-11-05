Massive $7M food stamp fraud used fake delis and cloned cards to raid benefits for poor New Yorkers

A network of fake delis and rigged credit card readers allegedly helped a group of fraudsters siphon more than $7 million from some of New York's most vulnerable residents.

Eight people have been indicted over the alleged two-year scam, which prosecutors say targeted thousands of people relying on government assistance to put food on the table.

The elaborate fraud allegedly involved setting up merchant accounts under the names of real and fictitious delis, bodegas and grocery stores to process fraudulent transactions on electronic benefit transfer cards.

Investigators say stolen card details and PIN numbers were used to create duplicates of legitimate EBT cards, allowing the suspects to raid accounts loaded with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits – commonly known as food stamps.

Rather than waiting for unsuspecting victims to discover the missing money, the group allegedly monitored when monthly payments landed and struck almost immediately.

In some cases, recipients reportedly went to buy groceries on the very day their benefits arrived, only to discover their accounts had already been emptied.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described the operation as a calculated attack on people who depend on the assistance to afford basic necessities.

'The defendants allegedly tracked the timing of benefit funds and drained accounts before the legitimate SNAP recipient could buy food and other necessities,' he said.

The alleged conspiracy ran from April 2023 until September 2025 and involved thousands of victims, some of whom have never received reimbursement for their stolen benefits.

According to prosecutors, the operation was allegedly masterminded by 34-year-old Belal Hauter, who opened or directed others to open numerous merchant processing accounts in the names of various food businesses.

The group also allegedly established bank accounts linked to the payment systems, ensuring money from the fraudulent transactions flowed directly into accounts they controlled.

Gregory Fabiani, 46, and Abdulla Aezah, 35, are accused of helping establish the accounts and providing technical support for the payment machines.

Other members allegedly operated the point-of-sale systems, carrying out thousands of transactions using the cloned cards.

Milton Rios, 53, and Yvette Rivera, 58, are also accused of opening additional merchant processing and bank accounts to help keep the operation running.

Photographs seized during the investigation reportedly show what authorities described as a 'fraud factory' operating from the back room of a Yonkers deli and from hotel rooms.

The images allegedly revealed multiple payment terminals, long strings of transaction receipts and dozens of cloned EBT cards – a far cry from the everyday sandwich counter customers might expect to find behind a deli's doors.

Photographs seized during the investigation reportedly show what authorities described as a 'fraud factory' operating from the back room of a Yonkers deli and from hotel rooms

The images allegedly revealed multiple payment terminals, long strings of transaction receipts and dozens of cloned EBT cards – a far cry from the everyday sandwich counter customers might expect to find behind a deli's doors

Prosecutors allege the stolen millions were used to buy multiple luxury vehicles.

Tens of thousands of dollars were also allegedly transferred to Yemen and other international destinations.

Department of Investigation commissioner Nadia Shihata said the alleged operation had both robbed public funds and left vulnerable residents without money for essential groceries.

'These alleged crimes not only resulted in the pilfering of public funds from a critical City-administered food program, but also left vulnerable New Yorkers without essential benefits to purchase groceries,' she said.

The case also highlights the growing problem of EBT card skimming, in which criminals steal card details and PINs using devices fitted to payment terminals.

The US Secret Service demonstrated how such devices can be installed at bodegas and other stores during a crackdown on EBT-related fraud in New York earlier this year.

Authorities have urged cardholders to look out for loose or suspicious-looking card readers, change their PINs regularly and never share their security details with anyone claiming to represent a government agency.

New York State is also preparing to introduce more secure chip-enabled EBT cards in the first quarter of 2027, a move officials hope will make this type of theft harder to carry out.

All eight defendants face charges including fourth-degree conspiracy, grand larceny and identity theft, although the charges remain allegations and they are presumed innocent unless proven guilty