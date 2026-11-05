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Revealed: The world's 50 best restaurants - from mind-bending foodie theatres to secret cheese caves
By Erin Deborah Waks,2 days ago
'One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well,' English writer Virginia Woolf once famously declared.
And where better to put that theory to the test than at one of the world's finest restaurants, where culinary masterpieces, lavish interiors and extraordinary dining experiences come at a price?
The world's 50 best restaurants have now been unveiled in the prestigious annual ranking, showcasing the very best of global gastronomy.
From a Spanish restaurant celebrated for its mastery of cooking over fire to wildly theatrical dining experiences in Bangkok and Copenhagen, this year's list is packed with extraordinary culinary destinations – including one with a rather unusual secret cheese cave.
But Britain has relatively little to celebrate, with just one restaurant making the top 50 – a London establishment.
Other culinary hotspots represented in the ranking include Hong Kong, New York, Paris and Bangkok.
Read on to discover the full list – and the remarkable experiences awaiting diners at each one. Bon appetit!
1. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo
Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo has been named the world's best restaurant 2026.
Nestled in the peaceful Basque village of Axpe, this humble setting is where chef-owner Victor Arguinzoniz and his team quietly welcome guests to experience his lifelong passion for cooking with fire.
Across an unforgettable 14-course tasting menu, the kitchen creates elegant dishes that allow high-quality ingredients to take centre stage, elevating simple produce into extraordinary masterpieces through the mastery of the grill.
2. Gaggan, Bangkok
Asador Etxebarri is followed in the ranking by Gaggan, which reinvigorates Indian cuisine by incorporating modernist cooking techniques.
'Music, colours and creativity combine on the menu, which is anchored in progressive Indian cuisine, with French, Thai and Japanese influences,' says The 50.
It's known for its theatrical cuisine, for instance using emojis to represent each course to encourage diners to eat with their hands – or even lick the plate.
3. Alchemist, Copenhagen
The experimental Danish restaurant-meets-theatre lies on a drab-looking industrial estate in Refshaleøen, on the fringes of Copenhagen – but don't be put off by its exterior.
When you're there, you can expect the unexpected – 'There are no courses, only 'impressions' – 50 of them, in fact – divided into several 'acts' that take guests through different locations, types of art and extraordinary craftsmanship over a multiple-hour, multi-sensory odyssey,' says The 50.
Every dish is designed to make diners think, even if it's a profoundly uncomfortable experience.
4. Quintonil, Mexico City
In fourth place is Quintonil, Mexico City, which was voted as the best restaurant in Latin America in 2026 too.
Expect traditional Mexican flavours with creativity blended into the mix – roasted duck with coconut manchamanteles mole (a fruit and chilli sauce) and ice cream made with honey from stingless melipona bees, for instance, grace the menu.
The dining space itself is bright and airy and filled with local art.
5. Wing, Hong Kong
So-called 'boundary-less' Chinese fine-dining establishment Wing is located in Hong Kong.
'Think dry-aged crispy Cantonese chicken – a recipe that took more than 80 trials to perfect; smoked pigeon with sugarcane; and a slab resembling pork belly of braised sea cucumber enveloped in a puffed spring roll,' says 50 Best.
At the end of your meal, enjoy the unique fruit trolley service, which serves the finest mangoes, guavas and tropical options.
6. The Chairman, Hong Kong
Celebrated as one of Asia's top culinary destinations, The Chairman blends Chinese cuisine with creations such as golden crystal eggs with chilli oyster.
It showcases innovative Cantonese cuisine without the usual theatrics – the main focus is on the food.
It's racked up plenty of awards in the past, including best restaurant in Asia.
7. Kjolle, Lima
Kjolle's dishes are bright and colourful, and certainly Instagram-perfect.
Standout dishes on the tasting menu include scallops and sea urchin with brazil nuts and cow rib with corn.
The interiors have also been considered,with decor and layout designed to reflect Peruvian craft traditions.
8. Kadeau, Copenhagen
Kadeau in Copenhagen aims to connect with the landscape – which it does through fermentation and foraging.
'The team has a deep respect for nature and for craft, and it shows in every detail. It’s the kind of place where you feel the rhythm of the seasons, not just taste it,' Bas van Kranen, a top chef of Restaurant Flore in Amsterdam, said previously.
The dining room is intimate, with Scandinavian style and a focus on calming Japanese tones.
9. DiverXO, Madrid
One of the more innovative restaurants in the top 50 is DiverXO in Madrid, which describes its menu as 'a journey through the hedonistic, greedy and creative world of Dabiz Muñoz, avant-garde cuisine in which everything is possible'.
The Spanish celebrity chef, who has three Michelin stars, has a 'groundbreaking approach to cooking' according to the Michelin guide.
In 2023, it hit the headlines when the chef said he was looking into adding a fish semen-based dish to the menu.
10. Plénitude, Paris
Located in the LVMH-owned luxury boutique hotel Cheval Blanc Paris, Plénitude epitomises stylish Parisian dining.
'The choreography of the meal, orchestrated by restaurant director Alexandre Larvoir and his young team, is dynamic,' says The 50.
You'll start with a visit to the cellar, then enjoy one course in the kitchen and another in a 'secret' cheese cave.
Drama – paired with culinary excellence.
11. Atomix, New York
Atomix is the only New York restaurant on the list, and with stellar Korean food, it's easy to see why.
Chef Junghyun Park also received the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award.
The only award to be voted for by his peers, this recognition reflects his commitment to innovate Korean fine dining as he continues to influence modern gastronomy on the global culinary scene.
12. Sorn, Bangkok
A new wave of Thai fine dining is putting elevated spins on the city's legendary street food, while emerging dining districts are bringing fresh energy to the country's capital with their concept-driven eateries, bars and cafés.
Standout restaurants include Sorn, the first in Thailand to earn three Michelin stars.
Reservations are highly sought-after, and the service is described as impeccable.
13. Mérito, Lima
Flavours from Peru and Venezuela unite at Mérito, an intimate restaurant in snazzy Lima neighbourhood Barranco.
Bespoke cocktails accompany the delicious food, from a Cinnamon Spice concoction to a Coconut Anise drink.
The signature dessert, the Peruvian chocolate rock, will top off your meal in style.
14. Sühring, Bangkok
German identity with international flavours characterise Sühring, run by two German twins in Bangkok.
As for the vibe, you'll step through the lush garden to a 1970s villa and a homely space decorated with warm woods, white tablecloths and framed art.
A far cry from the hustle and bustle of the Thai capital, tables overlook either the kitchen or the Wintergarten glass-ceilinged atrium.
15. Odette, Singapore
Modern French cuisine is at its best at Odette, in Singapore, which has been led by chef Julien Royer since 2015.
'The menu changes with the seasons, with previous dishes including Japanese tilefish served with a saffron-infused sand carrot purée and sweet Bouchot mussels from Mont-Saint-Michel, cooked in the classic marinière style,' says The 50.
As you might expect from a French establishment, the wine list is incredible, with popular options as well as undiscovered gems.
16. Tuju, São Paulo
Based in São Paulo, executive chef Ivan Ralston’s Tuju is recognised with the Highest New Entry Award as well as 16th place.
Located in an airy building with a vertical garden, nature and top-notch hospitality are at the heart of things here.
The 12-course menu adapts with the seasons, with each named in line with the Brazilian periods: Humidity, Rain, Wind and Drought.
17. Mingles, Seoul
Since 2014, Mingles has been a hub of Korean cooking, with a focus on local ingredients and modern flavours.
Not only will you eat local produce, but you'll also see it – ahead of the meal, diners will be shown a display of said produce, to exhibit the origins of what you're eating.
Previous dishes have included barbecued hanwoo beef with Jerusalem artichoke and a range of meat and fish with traditional fermented sauces and vinegars.
18. Nusara, Bangkok
Nusara was originally conceived as a dining room for 10 guests – and rapidly soared to popularity with reservations highly sought-after, prompting a move to larger premises.
The chef, Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn, 'draws inspiration from his family's recipes as well as cookbooks from the royal kitchens of King Rama V, who ruled Thailand from 1868 to 1910', explains The 50.
Diners are advised to try a multicoloured swimming crab curry, Thai wagyu and Thai tea ice cream sandwich dessert.
19. Jan, Munich
Jan Hartwig, one of Germany's most acclaimed chefs, set up Jan in Munich to showcase the nation's cuisine in a stylish manner.
Tasting menus include the likes of foie gras mousse tartlets, Sea Urchin Louise and pike dumpling with Frankfurt green sauce.
'Jan Hartwig masterfully combines innovation and creativity with a deep respect for his German roots, resulting in dishes that are both memorable and beautifully executed,' one guest reviewed.
20. Piazza Duomo, Alba
Food and wine come together at Piazza Duomo, which was founded in 2005 by chef Enrico Crippa and the Ceretto winemaking family.
Many of the dishes here are storied.
For instance, a snails dish nods to a local snail-rearing tradition, while seasonal ingredients are used.
21. Meet the Bund, Shanghai
Meet the Bund in Shanghai has windows overlooking the city's waterfront, and interiors with a nod to timeless Chinese style.
Top 50 reveals: 'Characterised by pristine seafood dishes and umami-rich soups and stews, Fujianese cooking – one of China's eight great culinary traditions, dating back 5,000 years – is a delicate balance of elegance and restraint, layered, subtle flavours and exacting knifework.'
It is located on the 56th floor of the Raffles City tower in Shanghai.
22. Boragó, Santiago
Chilean food is the star at Boragó, in Santiago – which also welcomes an experimental approach.
Sustainability is key, too – the restaurant was given the Sustainable Restaurant Award at Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants in 2018 and at The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021.
'Everything about the meal was incredible - from the food, to the wine pairing, to the service, to the full tour of the kitchen and test kitchen,' one guest wrote.
'Boragó is a beautiful collision of art, passion, and culinary excellence. This is the best meal I have ever had!'
23. Vyn, Skillinge
Sweden's Vyn offers seasonal cuisine stemming from Scandinavian roots and the local flora and fauna.
'Guided by the seasons, the menu reflects the coastal setting, with dishes such as warm king crab, butter-poached langoustine and Swedish favourite Kalix löjrom (vendace roe) among past highlights,' according to 50 Best.
Says one diner: 'A true five-star experience. I highly recommend you sleep at the hotel and arrive early enough to enjoy a cocktail in the garden. The decor of the restaurant is very well done and the view is extraordinary.'
24. Al Gatto Verde, Modena
Jessica Rosval, head chef of Al Gatto Verde, wins the Best Female Chef Award, sponsored by Lexus.
Located at Massimo Bottura’s Casa Maria Luigia in Modena, Ms Rosval is recognised for her signature wood-fired cooking.
She's also known for her commitment to sustainability and social advocacy through Roots, a social enterprise restaurant she co-founded to empower migrant women through professional culinary training.
25. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro
The world's 50 best restaurants
1. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo
2. Gaggan, Bangkok
3. Alchemist, Copenhagen
4. Quintonil, Mexico City
5. Wing, Hong Kong
6. The Chairman, Hong Kong
7. Kjolle, Lima
8. Kadeau, Copenhagen
9. DiverXO, Madrid
10. Plénitude, Paris
11. Atomix, New York
12. Sorn, Bangkok
13. Mérito, Lima
14. Sühring, Bangkok
15. Odette, Singapore
16. Tuju, São Paulo
17. Mingles, Seoul
18. Nusara, Bangkok
19. Jan, Munich
20. Piazza Duomo, Alba
21. Meet the Bund, Shanghai
22. Boragó, Santiago
23. Vyn, Skillinge
24. Al Gatto Verde, Modena
25. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro
26. Masque, Mumbai
27. Reale, Castel di Sangro
28. Trèsind Studio, Dubai
29. Enigma, Barcelona
30. Steirereck, Vienna
31. Celele, Cartagena
32. Potong, Bangkok
33. Elkano, Getaria
34. Le Coquillage, Saint-Méloir-des-Ondes
35. La Colombe, Cape Town
36. Ru Yuan, Hangzhou
37. Nuema, Quito
38. Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler, Brunico
39. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau
40. Jordnær, Copenhagen
41. Onjium, Seoul
42. Bozar, Brussels
43. Le Calandre, Rubano
44. Don Julio, Buenos Aires
45. Mayta, Lima
46. El Chato, Bogotá
47. Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse, Monte Carlo
48. Ikoyi, London
49. Naar, Kasauli
50. Saint Peter, Sydney
Source: The 50 Best Restaurants 2026
Lasai in Rio de Janeiro takes 25th place in the ranking, a vegetable-led establishment in Brazil.
Rikki Tidball, managing director of events for The 50, said: 'The 50 Best Restaurants 2026 celebrates the highest calibre of hospitality on a global scale.
'Celebrating gastronomic excellence and the remarkable talent shaping the global culinary landscape, this year's ranking welcomes 11 new entries to the 1-50 list, showcasing the breadth of talent, diversity and creativity shaping the global hospitality landscape.'