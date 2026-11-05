Revealed: The world's 50 best restaurants - from mind-bending foodie theatres to secret cheese caves

'One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well,' English writer Virginia Woolf once famously declared.

And where better to put that theory to the test than at one of the world's finest restaurants, where culinary masterpieces, lavish interiors and extraordinary dining experiences come at a price?

The world's 50 best restaurants have now been unveiled in the prestigious annual ranking, showcasing the very best of global gastronomy.

From a Spanish restaurant celebrated for its mastery of cooking over fire to wildly theatrical dining experiences in Bangkok and Copenhagen, this year's list is packed with extraordinary culinary destinations – including one with a rather unusual secret cheese cave.

But Britain has relatively little to celebrate, with just one restaurant making the top 50 – a London establishment.

Other culinary hotspots represented in the ranking include Hong Kong, New York, Paris and Bangkok.

Read on to discover the full list – and the remarkable experiences awaiting diners at each one. Bon appetit!

1. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo

Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo has been named the world's best restaurant 2026.

Nestled in the peaceful Basque village of Axpe, this humble setting is where chef-owner Victor Arguinzoniz and his team quietly welcome guests to experience his lifelong passion for cooking with fire.

Across an unforgettable 14-course tasting menu, the kitchen creates elegant dishes that allow high-quality ingredients to take centre stage, elevating simple produce into extraordinary masterpieces through the mastery of the grill.

2. Gaggan, Bangkok

In second place, taking the silver medal, is Gaggan, Bangkok

Asador Etxebarri is followed in the ranking by Gaggan, which reinvigorates Indian cuisine by incorporating modernist cooking techniques.

'Music, colours and creativity combine on the menu, which is anchored in progressive Indian cuisine, with French, Thai and Japanese influences,' says The 50.

It's known for its theatrical cuisine, for instance using emojis to represent each course to encourage diners to eat with their hands – or even lick the plate.

3. Alchemist, Copenhagen

Taking the bronze medal in the full list is Alchemist, Copenhagen

The experimental Danish restaurant-meets-theatre lies on a drab-looking industrial estate in Refshaleøen, on the fringes of Copenhagen – but don't be put off by its exterior.

When you're there, you can expect the unexpected – 'There are no courses, only 'impressions' – 50 of them, in fact – divided into several 'acts' that take guests through different locations, types of art and extraordinary craftsmanship over a multiple-hour, multi-sensory odyssey,' says The 50.

Every dish is designed to make diners think, even if it's a profoundly uncomfortable experience.

4. Quintonil, Mexico City

Quintonil, Mexico City is the fourth to make the list, known for its unique dishes

In fourth place is Quintonil, Mexico City, which was voted as the best restaurant in Latin America in 2026 too.

Expect traditional Mexican flavours with creativity blended into the mix – roasted duck with coconut manchamanteles mole (a fruit and chilli sauce) and ice cream made with honey from stingless melipona bees, for instance, grace the menu.

The dining space itself is bright and airy and filled with local art.

Wing in Hong Kong is named as the fifth best restaurant in the world in this year's ranking

So-called 'boundary-less' Chinese fine-dining establishment Wing is located in Hong Kong.

'Think dry-aged crispy Cantonese chicken – a recipe that took more than 80 trials to perfect; smoked pigeon with sugarcane; and a slab resembling pork belly of braised sea cucumber enveloped in a puffed spring roll,' says 50 Best.

At the end of your meal, enjoy the unique fruit trolley service, which serves the finest mangoes, guavas and tropical options.

6. The Chairman, Hong Kong

Next up is The Chairman, located in Hong Kong

Celebrated as one of Asia's top culinary destinations, The Chairman blends Chinese cuisine with creations such as golden crystal eggs with chilli oyster.

It showcases innovative Cantonese cuisine without the usual theatrics – the main focus is on the food.

It's racked up plenty of awards in the past, including best restaurant in Asia.

7. Kjolle, Lima

Kjolle, Lima is the next to join the list, having opened eight years ago

Kjolle's dishes are bright and colourful, and certainly Instagram-perfect.

Standout dishes on the tasting menu include scallops and sea urchin with brazil nuts and cow rib with corn.

The interiors have also been considered,with decor and layout designed to reflect Peruvian craft traditions.

8. Kadeau, Copenhagen

Kadeau, Copenhagen comes in eighth place on the ranking

Kadeau in Copenhagen aims to connect with the landscape – which it does through fermentation and foraging.

'The team has a deep respect for nature and for craft, and it shows in every detail. It’s the kind of place where you feel the rhythm of the seasons, not just taste it,' Bas van Kranen, a top chef of Restaurant Flore in Amsterdam, said previously.

The dining room is intimate, with Scandinavian style and a focus on calming Japanese tones.

9. DiverXO, Madrid

DiverXO, Madrid takes position number nine, run by Dabiz Muñoz

One of the more innovative restaurants in the top 50 is DiverXO in Madrid, which describes its menu as 'a journey through the hedonistic, greedy and creative world of Dabiz Muñoz, avant-garde cuisine in which everything is possible'.

The Spanish celebrity chef, who has three Michelin stars, has a 'groundbreaking approach to cooking' according to the Michelin guide.

In 2023, it hit the headlines when the chef said he was looking into adding a fish semen-based dish to the menu.

10. Plénitude, Paris

Rounding out the top 10 in the list is Plénitude, Paris

Located in the LVMH-owned luxury boutique hotel Cheval Blanc Paris, Plénitude epitomises stylish Parisian dining.

'The choreography of the meal, orchestrated by restaurant director Alexandre Larvoir and his young team, is dynamic,' says The 50.

You'll start with a visit to the cellar, then enjoy one course in the kitchen and another in a 'secret' cheese cave.

Drama – paired with culinary excellence.

11. Atomix, New York

Atomix, New York takes position number 11 on the list

Atomix is the only New York restaurant on the list, and with stellar Korean food, it's easy to see why.

Chef Junghyun Park also received the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award.

The only award to be voted for by his peers, this recognition reflects his commitment to innovate Korean fine dining as he continues to influence modern gastronomy on the global culinary scene.

12. Sorn, Bangkok

One of the most vibrant spots on the list is Sorn, Bangkok

A new wave of Thai fine dining is putting elevated spins on the city's legendary street food, while emerging dining districts are bringing fresh energy to the country's capital with their concept-driven eateries, bars and cafés.

Standout restaurants include Sorn, the first in Thailand to earn three Michelin stars.

Reservations are highly sought-after, and the service is described as impeccable.

13. Mérito, Lima

Mérito, Lima takes 13th place in the list

Flavours from Peru and Venezuela unite at Mérito, an intimate restaurant in snazzy Lima neighbourhood Barranco.

Bespoke cocktails accompany the delicious food, from a Cinnamon Spice concoction to a Coconut Anise drink.

The signature dessert, the Peruvian chocolate rock, will top off your meal in style.

14. Sühring, Bangkok

In number 14, you'll find Sühring, also located in Bangkok

German identity with international flavours characterise Sühring, run by two German twins in Bangkok.

As for the vibe, you'll step through the lush garden to a 1970s villa and a homely space decorated with warm woods, white tablecloths and framed art.

A far cry from the hustle and bustle of the Thai capital, tables overlook either the kitchen or the Wintergarten glass-ceilinged atrium.

15. Odette, Singapore

Odette takes 15th place, a Singapore spot with a classy ambience

Modern French cuisine is at its best at Odette, in Singapore, which has been led by chef Julien Royer since 2015.

'The menu changes with the seasons, with previous dishes including Japanese tilefish served with a saffron-infused sand carrot purée and sweet Bouchot mussels from Mont-Saint-Michel, cooked in the classic marinière style,' says The 50.

As you might expect from a French establishment, the wine list is incredible, with popular options as well as undiscovered gems.

16. Tuju, São Paulo

In 16th place on the best restaurant ranking is Tuju, São Paulo

Based in São Paulo, executive chef Ivan Ralston’s Tuju is recognised with the Highest New Entry Award as well as 16th place.

Located in an airy building with a vertical garden, nature and top-notch hospitality are at the heart of things here.

The 12-course menu adapts with the seasons, with each named in line with the Brazilian periods: Humidity, Rain, Wind and Drought.

17. Mingles, Seoul

In Seoul, Mingles is all clean, modern design on the inside

Since 2014, Mingles has been a hub of Korean cooking, with a focus on local ingredients and modern flavours.

Not only will you eat local produce, but you'll also see it – ahead of the meal, diners will be shown a display of said produce, to exhibit the origins of what you're eating.

Previous dishes have included barbecued hanwoo beef with Jerusalem artichoke and a range of meat and fish with traditional fermented sauces and vinegars.

18. Nusara, Bangkok

Nusara, Bangkok takes 18th place on the restaurant ranking

Nusara was originally conceived as a dining room for 10 guests – and rapidly soared to popularity with reservations highly sought-after, prompting a move to larger premises.

The chef, Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn, 'draws inspiration from his family's recipes as well as cookbooks from the royal kitchens of King Rama V, who ruled Thailand from 1868 to 1910', explains The 50.

Diners are advised to try a multicoloured swimming crab curry, Thai wagyu and Thai tea ice cream sandwich dessert.

19. Jan, Munich

Jan is the only Munich spot to make the top restaurant list

Jan Hartwig, one of Germany's most acclaimed chefs, set up Jan in Munich to showcase the nation's cuisine in a stylish manner.

Tasting menus include the likes of foie gras mousse tartlets, Sea Urchin Louise and pike dumpling with Frankfurt green sauce.

'Jan Hartwig masterfully combines innovation and creativity with a deep respect for his German roots, resulting in dishes that are both memorable and beautifully executed,' one guest reviewed.

20. Piazza Duomo, Alba

Pink palace! Piazza Duomo is a classy and elegant spot

Food and wine come together at Piazza Duomo, which was founded in 2005 by chef Enrico Crippa and the Ceretto winemaking family.

Many of the dishes here are storied.

For instance, a snails dish nods to a local snail-rearing tradition, while seasonal ingredients are used.

21. Meet the Bund, Shanghai

Meet the Bund in Shanghai has stunning artistic interiors

Meet the Bund in Shanghai has windows overlooking the city's waterfront, and interiors with a nod to timeless Chinese style.

Top 50 reveals: 'Characterised by pristine seafood dishes and umami-rich soups and stews, Fujianese cooking – one of China's eight great culinary traditions, dating back 5,000 years – is a delicate balance of elegance and restraint, layered, subtle flavours and exacting knifework.'

It is located on the 56th floor of the Raffles City tower in Shanghai.

22. Boragó, Santiago

In 22nd place on The 50's list is Boragó, Santiago

Chilean food is the star at Boragó, in Santiago – which also welcomes an experimental approach.

Sustainability is key, too – the restaurant was given the Sustainable Restaurant Award at Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants in 2018 and at The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021.

'Everything about the meal was incredible - from the food, to the wine pairing, to the service, to the full tour of the kitchen and test kitchen,' one guest wrote.

'Boragó is a beautiful collision of art, passion, and culinary excellence. This is the best meal I have ever had!'

23. Vyn, Skillinge

Vyn, Skillinge takes position number 23 on the list

Sweden's Vyn offers seasonal cuisine stemming from Scandinavian roots and the local flora and fauna.

'Guided by the seasons, the menu reflects the coastal setting, with dishes such as warm king crab, butter-poached langoustine and Swedish favourite Kalix löjrom (vendace roe) among past highlights,' according to 50 Best.

Says one diner: 'A true five-star experience. I highly recommend you sleep at the hotel and arrive early enough to enjoy a cocktail in the garden. The decor of the restaurant is very well done and the view is extraordinary.'

24. Al Gatto Verde, Modena

Up next is Al Gatto Verde, Modena - which comes in 24th place

Jessica Rosval, head chef of Al Gatto Verde, wins the Best Female Chef Award, sponsored by Lexus.

Located at Massimo Bottura’s Casa Maria Luigia in Modena, Ms Rosval is recognised for her signature wood-fired cooking.

She's also known for her commitment to sustainability and social advocacy through Roots, a social enterprise restaurant she co-founded to empower migrant women through professional culinary training.

25. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro

Rounding out the list's top 25 is Lasai, Rio de Janeiro

The world's 50 best restaurants

1. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo

2. Gaggan, Bangkok

3. Alchemist, Copenhagen

4. Quintonil, Mexico City

5. Wing, Hong Kong

6. The Chairman, Hong Kong

7. Kjolle, Lima

8. Kadeau, Copenhagen

9. DiverXO, Madrid

10. Plénitude, Paris

11. Atomix, New York

12. Sorn, Bangkok

13. Mérito, Lima

14. Sühring, Bangkok

15. Odette, Singapore

16. Tuju, São Paulo

17. Mingles, Seoul

18. Nusara, Bangkok

19. Jan, Munich

20. Piazza Duomo, Alba

21. Meet the Bund, Shanghai

22. Boragó, Santiago

23. Vyn, Skillinge

24. Al Gatto Verde, Modena

25. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro

26. Masque, Mumbai

27. Reale, Castel di Sangro

28. Trèsind Studio, Dubai

29. Enigma, Barcelona

30. Steirereck, Vienna

31. Celele, Cartagena

32. Potong, Bangkok

33. Elkano, Getaria

34. Le Coquillage, Saint-Méloir-des-Ondes

35. La Colombe, Cape Town

36. Ru Yuan, Hangzhou

37. Nuema, Quito

38. Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler, Brunico

39. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau

40. Jordnær, Copenhagen

41. Onjium, Seoul

42. Bozar, Brussels

43. Le Calandre, Rubano

44. Don Julio, Buenos Aires

45. Mayta, Lima

46. El Chato, Bogotá

47. Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse, Monte Carlo

48. Ikoyi, London

49. Naar, Kasauli

50. Saint Peter, Sydney

Source: The 50 Best Restaurants 2026

Lasai in Rio de Janeiro takes 25th place in the ranking, a vegetable-led establishment in Brazil.

Rikki Tidball, managing director of events for The 50, said: 'The 50 Best Restaurants 2026 celebrates the highest calibre of hospitality on a global scale.

'Celebrating gastronomic excellence and the remarkable talent shaping the global culinary landscape, this year's ranking welcomes 11 new entries to the 1-50 list, showcasing the breadth of talent, diversity and creativity shaping the global hospitality landscape.'