Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Kimmarie Johnson dead at 50 after sudden 'heart event'

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Kimmarie Johnson has died aged 50.

Rhonda Scott, Johnson's niece, confirmed to TMZ that Johnson had a 'heart event' on October 27 at her home in Los Angeles.

She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a 'heart aneurysm condition.'

Johnson passed away 'peacefully' on Wednesday afternoon after her heart stopped.

She debuted on screens in 1998 when she landed the role of Judy in one episode of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Johnson later starred in 2000 film, Dude, Where's My Car? with Ashton Kutcher, where she played the role of Jumpsuit Chick.

Rhonda Scott, Johnson's niece, confirmed to TMZ that Johnson had a 'heart event' on October 27 at her home in Los Angeles - pictured 2013

She debuted on screens in 1998 when she landed the role of Judy in one episode of Beverly Hills, 90210

Johnson also starred in films including Gang Warz, Spanish Fly, Shadow Fury, and The Summer of Massacre.

A heart aneurysm - most commonly referred to as a thoracic aortic aneurysm or a ventricular aneurysm - is a localized, balloon-like bulge or weakening in the wall of the heart muscle or the aorta (the main artery carrying blood away from the heart), per The Cleveland Clinic.

As blood pushes against the weakened area, the wall stretches and thins, increasing the risk of a tear (dissection) or a full rupture.

She is survived by son Cameron, 23, who is a music artist.

Johnson and niece Rhonda shared a close bond, with the actress stepping up as a surrogate parent for her when she was just 16.

Rhonda is the daughter of Johnson's eldest brother Edward and Tina Baldwin, who battled drug abuse.

Johnson's mother Carol and the star raised Rhonda, and in a 2014 interview with The Bakersfield Californian, Johnson said, 'For me it was very difficult at first, because I didn't want to have a child.

'But I had to step up to the plate and be her mom and that was difficult, because I was still in school. It didn't matter, because I really loved her. That was the way it was going to be. That's life.'

Johnson is pictured end left in 2000 film, Dude, Where's My Car, playing Jumpsuit Chick

She debuted on screens in 1998 when she landed the role of Judy in one episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 - pictured 2010

Rhonda said, 'I'm so happy I have her in my life, I don't know where I would be without her. I know I wouldn't be as strong as I am today.'

Johnson added, 'We have a beautiful relationship. It's funny how that works out.

'Sometimes there's some bad along the way, but in the end of it all it's the most wonderful thing, if you fight for it.'

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Johnson studied elementary education and child psychology at California University of Pennsylvania.

She moved to New York City and started work as a flight attendant, before she was scouted by a modeling agency, landing campaigns for Oscar de la Renta and United Colors of Benetton.

Johnson won the Miss Pennsylvania USA beauty pageant in 1992 and later competed in Miss USA.

She moved to Los Angeles in 1996 and began her acting career.

After welcoming her son in 2003 Johnson stepped away from acting. Her final onscreen appearance was in a 2017 episode of TV series Tucker's War.

In 2011, she started beauty brand SkinGlow by Kimmarie.