Today show host Carson Daly announces new role after 13 years on the morning show

Today show host Carson Daly has announced that he's got a new role after 13 years on the morning show.

Daly, 53, revealed on Thursday morning that he has become the new co-anchor of Saturday Today alongside Laura Jarrett.

According to NBC, he will start this weekend, but will remain part of Today's regular weekday broadcasts.

'I should just say, I’ve been very lucky to have a lot of TV gigs, but this one’s really special,' Daly said of his new role during the show on Thursday morning.

'At my age and at my stage of my career, to have an opportunity to come in and sit next to Laura and to learn and to get better at my job to be the best broadcaster that I can, it’s not something I take lightly.'

Daly, who first joined NBC in 2002 and began starring on Today in 2013, described his co-hosts as 'family.'

He gushed: 'The fact that I get to spend one more day in this building, six days a week, is an absolute honor.'

'We’re going to have a lot of fun on Saturday,' he continued. 'But most importantly, the best part about the gig, like here during the week - which I’ll still be here during the week - is getting to go to your place of employment with such high-quality human beings. We are a family.'

Savannah Guthrie echoed his sentiment, saying that the 53-year-old father-of-four is like a 'brother to her.'

'I want to say Carson, you know how much I love you, you’re like a brother to me,' she said.

'I always say to anyone who will listen that Carson is like salt and pepper on a meal. He makes everything taste better. He makes every segment he’s in pop. You bring so much love and light, and I am so happy.'

Daly is replacing Peter Alexander, who left the show in March after 22 years and now serves as chief national reporter and anchor for MS Now.

Libby Leist, Executive Vice President of Today, praised longtime TV star Daly in a gushing statement.

'Carson has been an integral part of the Today family for the past 13 years, and we are thrilled that our viewers get to spend one more day of the week with him,' she said.

'Carson and Laura make a great team, and we can’t wait for this fresh new chapter of Saturday Today.'

Daly joined NBC in 2002 as host of the late-night talk show Last Call With Carson Daly and began starring on the Today show in 2013. He also spent years hosting NBC's The Voice.

Daly is replacing Peter Alexander (seen in 2024), who left the show in March after 22 years and now serves as chief national reporter and anchor for MS Now

Daly, who first joined NBC in 2002 and began starring on Today in 2013, described his co-hosts as 'family' while discussing the new role. He's seen alongside former co-host Hoda Kotb in February

According to NBC, he will start this weekend, but will remain part of Today's regular weekday broadcasts

The news comes weeks after Daly left co-host Al Roker speechless due to his 'awkward' on-air behavior.

During an episode of the Today show on October 19, Roker was gearing up to deliver the latest weather report when he faced some technical problems.

'Well guys, good morning,' the veteran broadcaster said, however, his voice was completely muffled.

He quickly realized something was wrong, swiftly reaching into his back pocket to retrieve his microphone pack as his co-hosts shouted words of advice.

'Just click it, push "on,"' Sheinelle Jones said, before Savannah Guthrie added: 'Just talk really loud.'

But Daly had other ideas.

'We’re going to have a lot of fun on Saturday,' Daly said. Jarrett, who will co-host the show with him, is pictured

The news comes weeks after Daly left co-host Al Roker speechless due to his 'awkward' on-air behavior

He could be heard from off camera offering his own microphone to Roker who was tapping at his equipment pack.

Roker seemed to have finally fixed the issue as Daly appeared in shot and swaddled him with a huge bear hug.

'Oooh baby,' the weathercaster said with his co-host remaining at very close quarters.

Daly eventually let Roker out of the hold but the move appeared to leave him speechless.

Seemingly struggling to find his words, Roker let out a nervous chuckle before he continued: 'That was... that was awkward.'

Guthrie interjected by making reference to the program's recent broadcasting from Europe, as she joked: 'We got really close in Ireland.'

To which, Roker responded: 'We did get a little too close as you can see. Luck of the Irish right there.'