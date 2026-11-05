Six people dead and seven injured after inferno rips through Brooklyn apartment building

A massive apartment fire in Brooklyn left six people dead and seven others injured, officials said.

The three-alarm inferno was first reported around 1.30am Thursday after flames ripped through a two-story residential building in Sunset Park, according to the New York Fire Department.

Terrifying video captured the flames engulfing the property and spewing out of the building's windows, causing glass to shatter.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the call, and about an hour later, they were able to extinguish the blaze. Three of them were also injured in the blaze.

Hazmat officials were called to the home over the presence of a lithium-ion battery, a rechargeable device that can catch on fire if it overheats. It has not been identified as the cause of the fire, according to the Gothamist.

The six people who died have not been identified. Four of them were pronounced dead at the scene and the two others died at the hospital, the outlet reported.

The four civilians who were injured have also not been named. Their condition is unknown.

Neighbors were restricted from the scene over the threat of black smoke and the possibility of the fire reaching nearby buildings.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the call, and about an hour later, they were able to extinguish the flames. Three of them were also injured in the blaze

Footage showed a firefighter performing CPR on a person who was placed on a stretcher at the scene.

The apartment has been left completely charred after the inferno, photos showed.

Luis Ramos, a neighbor who lives across the street from the apartment building, recalled the home looking like 'a bonfire that was out of control,' he told the Gothamist.

Ramos, 54, said the bright orange flames were also 'coming out everywhere.'

'Whoever was in there, they didn’t even have time to get out. There wasn’t a spot in that building that didn’t have a flame coming out,' the local said, adding that he witnessed a charred body at the scene.

He recalled a family living there, and said that it broke his heart for this to happen just before the holidays.

'Instead of, you know, of happiness, they got to bury their family members,' Ramos stated.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke at the scene later Thursday morning.

The apartment has been left completely charred after the inferno, photos showed

People who have been displaced by the fire have since been moved into hotels with help from the Red Cross

'Because we know that fires are not only devastating in the moment, but also they displace New Yorkers from their home,' he said.

'And they require help and support not just from their community, but from the city at large.'

He also commended the hard work of the FDNY, stating: 'One, I want to always acknowledge the courage of our firefighters. who go in every single day no matter what the level of danger is, looking to save people’s lives.'

Mamdani also addressed the growing number of fires involving lithium-ion batteries, especially those in e-bikes.

'We are investigating what the cause of this fire is, but I can tell you that e-bike fires as a whole have increased to more than 400 fires this year.

'They are something that can cause people to lose their lives as well as their livelihoods. We are really looking at every avenue we have to keep them safe,' he stated.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin also spoke about the tragedy.

'More must be done to encourage and mandate safe storage practices. My heart is with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and I am praying for the full recovery of those who were injured.

Charred items left behind after the blaze

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke at the scene later Thursday morning

'Our city is in mourning,' Menin added.

People who have been displaced by the fire have since been moved into hotels with help from the Red Cross, Mamdani shared.

The Daily Mail contacted the FDNY for comment.

This is breaking news – Updates to follow.