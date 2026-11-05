Dianna Russini 'nears NFL comeback' after Mike Vrabel affair scandal

Dianna Russini has reportedly been spreading word around NFL circles that she will be returning to work as soon as 'next week.'

The NFL insider has been rumored to be eyeing a return to the spotlight for a few months now following the Mike Vrabel affair scandal that exploded in the offseason.

Russini resigned from her position at The Athletic, owned by The New York Times, in April, shortly after photos surfaced of her at an adults-only Arizona resort with New England Patriots head coach Vrabel.

Although both Russini and Vrabel, who are both married with children, denied having an affair, the photos sparked a wave of speculation regarding the nature of their relationship.

A string of further photos later emerged of the pair, including pictures showing them kissing at a New York bar, reportedly in March 2020.

However, NFL insider Mike Florio reported on Wednesday that Russini has been telling people around the league that she'll have a new job next week.

Russini resigned from her position at The Athletic after the Mike Vrabel affair scandal erupted

Who she will be working for and what she will be doing remains unclear but her imminent return comes with the NFL season about to enter its decisive stage.

It emerged last month that Russini had recruited the help of seasoned crisis publicist Melissa Nathan as she targeted a comeback following the controversy, according to Page Six.

Nathan is an experienced publicist in Hollywood, having come to the aid of celebrities such as Logan Paul, Johnny Depp and Justin Baldoni.

She has been in the headlines herself over the past year following the explosive saga engulfing the 'It Ends With Us movie.

Russini shared her resignation letter to The Athletic's executive editor, Steven Ginsberg, on social media on April 14.

'I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,' she wrote.

'When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful.

'In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts. Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete.

'It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.

'Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.'

Russini was a reporter for ESPN covering the Tennessee Titans when Vrabel was head coach

Although both Vrabel and Russini initially denied cheating on their respective spouses, the Patriots coach has since apologized for his 'actions,' while stopping short of specifically admitting to an affair.

He issued an apology just before the NFL Draft, missing the final day of the event to attend counseling.

Back in September, The Athletic published the results of its investigation. It found that Russini was 'noncompliant' with its standards but that also there was limited evidence of bias in her reporting.

'Russini's relationship with Vrabel was in clear violation of The Athletic's standards. Regardless of whether the relationship was romantic, it was a breach and should have been disclosed,' it said.

'Specifically, when it comes to The Athletic's standards, Russini was noncompliant.'

Mike Semel, The Athletic's editorial director for standards and quality, said that he found no 'clear link to conclude that Russini used her platform to help promote Vrabel or help his teams during her time at The Athletic.'

He did, however, find occasions when the NFL insider wrote 'glowingly of Vrabel that in hindsight are awkward or even uncomfortable.'

Following the investigation, Russini said in a statement: 'I stand by any and all reporting I've ever done in my career.'

Russini was a reporter for ESPN covering the Tennessee Titans when Vrabel was head coach, before later joining The Athletic while he ended up back with the Patriots, whom he had represented with distinction as a player, winning three Super Bowl rings early in an unprecedented era of dominance.