FIFA chief Gianni Infantino 'requested VIP treatment for his daughters and dogs at Miami airport'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing more uncomfortable questions after it emerged that his office asked for 'VIP treatment' for his daughters and their pet dogs on a trip from Miami to Qatar.

Infantino's future has been under the microscope after a scandal-laden few months, with honorary Japanese FA president Kohzo Tashima announcing on Thursday that he will stand against Infantino in next year's presidential election.

On Thursday, The Times revealed that back in May, Infantino's presidential office wrote to Miami airport officials asking for someone to 'assist' three of his daughters - and their pets - through security for a personal trip to Qatar.

Miami airport's VIP protocol reportedly allows diplomats and other special guests to be escorted through security checkpoints up to the door of the plane. Officers can also request early boarding.

These privileges are not automatically laid on for loved ones traveling separately, with protocol stating that 'courtesies... will not be extended' to family members of VIPs 'when the families are traveling on their own.'

But according to documents reviewed by the Daily Mail, members of Infantino's family enjoyed the airport's services dozens of times while traveling without the FIFA president between 2024 and 2026.

The FIFA president's future has been under the microscope after a scandal-laden few months

In a statement to The Times, Miami airport insisted these requests are dealt with 'on a case-by-case basis.' The Daily Mail has contacted FIFA for comment but a spokesperson told The Times: 'Port courtesy requests were made to Miami international airport (MIA), on the advice of a former adviser to the Fifa president.

'Port courtesies are provided at no charge to the president of Fifa given his position as the head of an association or NGO. Mr Infantino’s family members are also entitled to request these services under MIA’s own Courtesies of Port Handbook and these are also provided free of any charge, on a case-by-case basis, at the discretion of MIA.'

Infantino's position is already under threat heading into FIFA's presidential election next March, when he is hoping to be elected to a fourth term. Back in December, Infantino awarded Trump the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize – to widespread ridicule.

During the World Cup, the Balogun affair saw Infantino accused of favoritism and caving to the White House, while the FIFA president and Trump were mocked for handing over the trophy to Spain together.

Before long, Infantino faced a mutiny over his secret plans – later scrapped – to sell a stake in the World Cup to private equity investors including Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Then earlier this week, FIFA strongly denied allegations that Infantino influenced Trump administration officials to fast-track a work permit for his undocumented Nicaraguan housekeeper after she lost her legal status, according to bombshell documents.

The global soccer chief is alleged to have turned to politically-connected contacts to secure a new work permit for Yajarlin del Socorro Fernandez after the White House revoked her legal permission to work in the United States, according to documents reviewed by the Daily Mail.