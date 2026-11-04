Revealed: The world's safest cities for travellers - with more than half the top spots in Europe

There's nothing worse than constantly checking you've still got your phone in tow, or that your bag is zipped shut, while you try and enjoy the sights of a new city.

Indeed, peace of mind on holiday is paramount - wherever you are in the world.

Fortunately for travellers, the latest ranking of the world's safest cities has been revealed.

A new study has ranked the top spots for peaceful travel in 2027, highlighting the 15 safest places to choose for your next trip.

The latest analysis, from insurance company Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, is based on a survey of 38 popular destinations, from which the shortlist – and winning spot – were drawn.

The survey was combined this August with data from Numbeo and The Economist and city ratings from GeoSure Global.

Europe dominates the rankings, with nine of the total destinations found on the continent. Here's a rundown of the safest spots...

1. Montreal, Canada

Taking the impressive winning spot – and thereby scooping up the title of world's safest city – is Montreal in Canada.

The survey attributes this to low crime rates and top-notch neighbourhoods.

However, it adds you should watch out for traffic: 'Montreal and its suburbs occupy both sides of the St. Lawrence River, though most of the city is on an island.

'Crossing the bridges to the city can be a chore. And if the roads are under construction, which they almost always are, the complexity of your trip increases fivefold.'

2. Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich ranks as the second safest city in the world in the study

In second place is Zurich, with a safe ambience (and high living costs).

Switzerland even recently ranked as the 'gold standard' spot for safe solo travel, and scored the best overall for female solo trips.

An impressive 83 per cent of women said they felt 'very safe' when visiting the destination, and no survey participants in research by Holiday Extras reported feeling unsafe there.

The city is also home to Europe's best railway station, Zürich Hauptbahnhof, which offers passengers a premium experience from start to finish, said Time Out.

3. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam came in third place in the analysis, taking home the bronze medal

'Everyone goes to Amsterdam to have a good time, but not in the Cabo sense,' says the study.

'They go to drink beer, walk around the canals, dodge bikes, and see some Rembrandts. The result is that Amsterdam is a surprisingly safe city.'

It's the perfect time to visit, too – a weekend away in Amsterdam as the leaves begin to turn golden makes for a wonderfully cosy autumn break.

4. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, known for its vibrant centre and food culture, took the fourth spot

'Extremely high GeoSure marks for personal safety, nighttime safety, and access to health and medical facilities across neighborhoods mean Tokyo is safe practically anywhere you go,' says the study.

Known for clean streets, an orderly ambience and safety, it's a great place to travel for peace of mind.

It is also home to one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world. With a shabby-chic style and lots of clothes and retro stores, Koenji is also home to lots of exquisite temples.

5. Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik, Iceland takes fifth place for safety on the ranking

Taking the impressive fifth place spot is Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland.

The reasons for its success are, according to the Global Peace Index, the absence of a standing military, very low crime rates and strong social cohesion.

The city's ranking should come as no surprise though; Iceland itself has held the title for the world's safest country since 2008, and as such is known as a great place to live and travel.

6. Oslo, Norway

Oslo, Norway took sixth place in the study

The study reveals this Scandinavian capital city has great medical care and physical safety for all types of travellers, including women and LGBTQIA+ travellers.

Residents here also live for a long time: studies show that Norwegian life expectancy is 83.31 years – above the 80.5 years average in Europe.

However, you should look out for pickpockets at the Oslo central railway station.

7. Singapore

Unsurprising given its popularity, Singapore came in seventh place

Singapore is home to a number of iconic landmarks, such as Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.

It is also known for its modern architecture, lush greenery and diverse cuisine – and it's great for safe travel, too.

The clean city is ideal for exploring without hassle. It's also a popular connecting point for travellers exploring nearby countries, due to its world-class airport.

It also enforces strict fines for anti-social behaviour – meaning you won't be bothered by fellow travellers using speakerphone, or blaring music out of their devices without headphones.

8. Venice, Italy

Popular tourist attraction Venice scoops up eighth place

Venice attracts hordes of tourists each year with its charming canal routes, beautiful architecture and interesting history.

But in addition to its widespread appeal, the city is also incredibly safe, with available healthcare and safety for women among its positive features, according to the study.

That said, tourists should remain aware of petty crime in busy areas.

9. Sydney, Australia

Sydney is known for its peace and high quality of life

'Practically every Sydney neighborhood gets great ratings from GeoSure Global; in addition, the city is rated fourth in the Global Livability Index,' says the study.

It's also stunning, with glamorous beaches, gorgeous restaurants and a great quality of life thanks to the focus on the outdoors.

Watch out for spiders, though...

10. Honolulu, Hawaii

Rounding out the top 10 is Honolulu, home to beaches and wildlife

'This bustling capital of an island paradise may not offer the neighborhood-by-neighborhood safety of a European capital, but it’s an extremely safe city as major American cities go,' says the ranking.

It has dropped from fifth place in last year's study, though.

One recent traveller wrote on Reddit: 'I take a solo trip there every year, I've never felt unsafe, even walking alone at night. However, I do not put my stuff down somewhere and walk away, and I never travel with flashy jewellery.'

11. Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, the home of Guinness in Ireland, just misses out on the top 10

The home of Guinness has far more than just great booze and bars to lure you in.

Famed for its jovial residents, vibrant city centre and buzzing nightlife, you'll almost forgive the wetter weather.

Plus, it's also hailed as one of the safest cities in the world.

12. Copenhagen, Denmark

Next up is veritable safe haven Copenhagen , taking position number 12

It's not the first time Copenhagen has been ranked among the safest cities in the world, and it's unlikely to be the last.

Heaps of visitors head to Copenhagen for a weekend break or holiday each year, hoping to experience its impressive architecture and check out landmarks such as the fairytale-like Tivoli Gardens.

Copenhagen has also recently been named as the most liveable city in the world.

13. Barcelona, Spain

In 13th place is artistic hub Barcelona, Spain

Boasting sandy beaches, a relaxed lifestyle and good weather, Spain has drawn countless Brits to its sunny shores for years.

Barcelona is one of the safest cities there, the study revealed.

Beware, though – pickpockets often blend into the crowds on Barcelona's Las Ramblas, one of the busiest streets in the city, as well as Plaza Catalunya, Barrio Gotico and Carrer Montcada.

14. San Francisco, US

The next US city to make the cut is San Francisco

Up next on the list is San Francisco in California, one of only two cities in the US to feature on the list.

'Some very safe neighborhoods and a better-than-expected Numbeo ranking offset some middling numbers elsewhere, such as a fourth-place finish among American cities in the Global Livability Index,' says the study.

You do need to make sure to stick to safer neighbourhoods, though.

15. Paris, France

Finally, in 15th place is the French capital

Known as the City of Love, hordes of tourists head to Paris every year for weekend getaways taking in the iconic sights and sampling the world-class cuisine.

Many will be pleased to learn, then, that the French capital is considered very safe.

But despite the romantic scenes and stellar gastronomy, Paris is also the city where you're most likely to fall victim to pickpockets.

Areas that are typically popular with tourists, including the Eiffel Tower and Montmartre, are hotspots for opportunistic theft.