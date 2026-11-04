Sydney Sweeney prepares to join the 'Cotswolds set' as she views properties in a picturesque village

Sydney Sweeney is the latest A-lister to be planning a move to the Cotswolds as it has been reported she has been viewing properties in one of the areas quaint villages.

The actress, 29, would be joining the 'Cotswolds set', which already includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Beckhams and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Sydney is apparently looking to split her time between the English countryside and her homes in Los Angeles and the Florida Keys.

It is believed the Euphoria star has viewed homes in the village of Little Tew, which is just a stone's throw from Harry and Meghan.

She would be following in the footsteps of Jeremy Clarkson, Claudia Winkleman and James Blunt, who have also ditched city living for a quieter life in this rural region.

A source told the Sun: 'Sydney has visited the Cotswolds twice in the past ten months, and absolutely loves it. She viewed property there within the past three months.

The actress would be joining the 'Cotswolds set' which already includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Beckhams and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

'She doesn't get bothered by locals, who are all well-used to seeing A-listers, and finds village life incredibly cute and quaint.

'It's also a huge change of pace from LA and all the vultures circling. And she can lead a more peaceful life in the countryside.

The village is also located close to Pinewood Studios where the Bond films are shot, which coincides with media and fan speculation that she may have a role in the next movie.

Sydney would reportedly be moving with her boyfriend Scooter Braun, 45, who have been dating for around 18 months after meeting at Jeff Bezos' wedding.

During a trip to the area last year, Sydney shared photos of herself while staying at Soho Farmhouse, near Little Tew, where she spent time horse riding and biking.

Sydney enjoyed a festive break with her pal as they took a dip in a hot tub wearing face masks.

More recently, the actress spent time in the UK while shooting the movie adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1913 novel The Custom Of The Country, in which she stars with fellow White Lotus star Leo Woodall.

Sydney enjoyed a festive break in the Cotswolds with her pal as they took a dip in a hot tub

Speculation over Sydney becoming the next Bond Girl was backed by actress Trina Parks, now 79, who made history as the first African-American actor to take on the role.

She starred as the deadly henchwoman Thumper in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever opposite Sean Connery.

She thinks Sydney would make a 'wonderful' Bond Girl as final screen tests for the lead role are thought to have taken place this weekend.

She starred as the deadly henchwoman Thumper in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever opposite Sean Connery.

Trina Parks, who made history as the first African-American actor to play a Bond Girl in 1971 opposite Sean Connery, has backed Sydney for a role in the next 007 film

In a recent interview, the actress said the next Bond needs a woman with 'ownership over her sexuality'.

She told the Telegraph: 'She [Sydney] has done quite a range of acting things and basically has got ownership of her sexual identity.

'Not only is she a talented actress, but has this Hollywood classic kind of style and poise, which really works for her projects and brand.

'I feel for modern cinema and filmmaking and the future of Bond, audiences want to see a woman opposite Bond who is independent and has ownership of her sexuality – Sydney has those qualities.'

After years of rumours and speculation, it was revealed over the weekend that a final shortlist of stars were performing screen tests for the iconic role of James Bond at Bray Studios in Windsor, Berkshire.