Best friends who lived together for 30 years get married after finally confessing their love

Two best friends who lived together as housemates for three decades have now tied the knot three months after confessing their love for each other.

Cheryl Henderson, 65, and Lynn Bisbee, 78, married in front of their nearest and dearest on September 20, 2026, after living together since 1996.

The now-couple first met through a mutual friend in 1993 and moved in together near Columbia, South Carolina, three years later.

But while Lynn admitted that she was attracted to Cheryl from their very first meeting, Cheryl was initially in denial about her sexuality.

Then, in June this year, everything changed for Cheryl when an immersive therapy experience helped her come to the realisation that she had deep-rooted feelings for Lynn.

Just weeks after Cheryl candidly revealed her feelings, Lynn popped the question. By September, the former friends were finally walking down the aisle.

Cheryl, a retired therapist based near Columbia, South Carolina, said: 'It's been a quick few months after years of waiting, but we're so happy now.

'We just got back from our honeymoon and even though we lived together for decades, it feels deeper now.'

Cheryl Henderson, 65, and Lynn Bisbee, 78, married in front of their nearest and dearest on September 20, 2026, after living together since 1996. The now-couple first met through a mutual friend in 1993 and moved in together near Columbia, South Carolina, three years later

Lynn and Cheryl first met through a mutual friend at a women's retreat in 1993 and hit it off straight away.

Lynn, who was living in North Carolina at the time, would make the hour-and-a-half journey to visit Cheryl before the pair moved in together three years later.

'I knew I was attracted to her from when I first saw her, but then we just became friends,' Lynn admitted.

'We got on so well that I was happy to make these trips, but it soon became pretty arduous so we decided to move in together.'

Cheryl and Lynn shared a home for 30 years before officially becoming a couple. And while they always described themselves as friends, there were moments when their relationship crossed into romance.

But Cheryl's struggle to confront and accept her sexuality held her back from pursuing a relationship with Lynn.

Cheryl said: 'Clearly something in me knew I was attracted to her, but I was dealing with my own issues internally that would put a stop to it all.

'I think the last time we had a conversation like that was about 10 to 15 years ago.'

At the start of this year, Cheryl decided to focus on her health, with a doctor suggesting she try somatic breathing - a practice which uses deliberate, mindful breathing to help the body relax.

During an online session, Cheryl pictured herself inside a dark prison — an image that made her realise she wanted to break free. She described the experience as a 'real awakening' - and one which would soon change her life trajectory.

The couple soon knew they wanted to marry, with Lynn popping the question during a conversation about finances.

Cheryl and Lynn shared a home for 30 years before officially becoming a couple. And while they always described themselves as friends, there were moments when their relationship crossed into romance

Following an autumn honeymoon touring New England, the newlyweds are settling into married life as wife and wife. Cheryl said: 'I sincerely feel free for the first time in my life'

While they had initially set their sights on next spring, the couple decided over the summer that they simply could not wait that long.

Desperate to make their wedding a reality, Lynn contacted her cousin in Stowe, Vermont, who transformed her two-car garage into a wedding venue.

Just weeks later, on September 20, the pair tied the knot surrounded by family and friends.

'It was all super fast which we weren't expecting,' Lynn said.

'But it ended up being a perfect way to celebrate us and the new phase in our relationship.

'Cheryl came out to her sisters, who attended the wedding, and her nieces/nephews, who were all accepting, but due to work engagements were unable to show up. But we did have Cheryl's aunt and uncle, who acted as our flower girl and ring bearer respectively.'

The couple's first dance was to Alison Krauss' 'When You Say Nothing At All', which was the first song the pair had ever danced to together.

Now, following an autumn honeymoon touring New England, the newlyweds are settling into married life as wife and wife.

Cheryl said: 'I sincerely feel free for the first time in my life.

'And I know Lynn says she feels like she finally has a space where she belongs. It took a while, but I'm very glad we made it here.'