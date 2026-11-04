Democrat Aaron Ford topples GOP governor of Nevada

Democrat Aaron Ford has ousted Republican Joe Lombardo as governor of Nevada as liberals swept midterm races across the nation.

Ford, 54, the state's attorney general, defeated the incumbent governor in what was considered one of the country's most competitive races in a key swing state.

The Democrat's victory was called in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as Ford led Lombardo 51.5 percent to 44.3 percent, with 85 percent of the expected votes reported, per the Associated Press.

Ford focused his campaign on tackling the affordability crisis and blamed President Trump for Nevadans' economic woes, and he often blasted the 'Lombardo-Trump economy' out on the campaign trail.

In an election cycle where far-left Democrats enjoyed victories across the US, Ford easily dispatched with a more progressive challenger in the primary and ran as a moderate.

Ford insisted the party's left wing does not represent the entirety of the Democrats, and his message resonated as he was elected Nevada's first black governor.

The result added to a growing number of upsets suffered by the GOP on Tuesday night, with Ford's victory marking just the second Democratic gubernatorial win in Nevada since 1998.

Democrats won a clean sweep of races in Nevada as the party also picked up the secretary of state, attorney general, lieutenant governor, and every House seat up for grabs.

Republican Joe Lombardo was booted out of office by voters after a single term as governor

It comes as Democrats seized control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a devastating blow to President Trump and his MAGA legacy.

Republicans lost office across the country in previously safe conservative strongholds, with James Talarico becoming the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Texas in 38 years.

South Carolina also elected a Democrat senator for the first time since 1998, as Annie Andrews picked up one of the most surprising victories of the night.

Perhaps most remarkably of all, however, Kansas also sent a Democrat to the US Senate, as megachurch pastor Adam Hamilton became the first since 1932 to represent the state.

There were further stunning Democrat Senate victories in Iowa and Ohio, states Trump won by more than 10 points in the presidential election in 2024.

In one of the most-watched races left-wing Democrat Abdul El-Sayed declared victory over Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan, making him the first Muslim elected to the Senate.

Jubilant Democrats described the results as a 'blue tsunami' or a 'Bluenami.'