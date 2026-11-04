Britain's first Roman capital was a melting pot: Ashes trace Colchester migrants to Italy and Spain

Britain's first Roman capital was a bustling multicultural hub that attracted visitors from across the empire, according to a new study.

Researchers analysed the ashes of 22 people buried in Roman Colchester and found evidence that some had travelled to the town from as far away as modern-day Spain, Italy and Lebanon.

The findings suggest Colchester, known to the Romans as Camulodunum, was far more cosmopolitan than previously realised.

And the influx of newcomers would have helped transform the settlement into one of the most diverse communities in Roman Britain.

'Here, four migrants to Britain were identified on the basis of their lead isotope characteristics... which would have otherwise gone undetected,' the team wrote in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

'This analysis reveals new information about the people living in Britain during a pivotal time in the island's history, when there was significant social, cultural and political change following the Roman conquest.'

One particularly intriguing individual was buried in the famous Colchester Vase (pictured), a vessel decorated with scenes of gladiators and wild beast hunts

For the study, scientists from Durham University used an innovative technique that examined strontium and lead isotopes preserved within cremated skull bones to trace where people had spent different stages of their lives.

The approach allowed them to identify migrants who would otherwise have been impossible to detect because cremation was the dominant burial practice at the time.

The analysis revealed that most individuals appeared to have grown up in southern Britain, but several stood out as newcomers.

Three of the cremated people had isotope signatures most consistent with childhood origins somewhere in the Mediterranean regions of the Roman Empire, including areas corresponding to modern Spain, Italy and Lebanon.

One particularly intriguing individual's ashes were buried in the famous Colchester Vase, a vessel decorated with scenes of gladiators and wild beast hunts.

Experts say it's possible he was a gladiator trainer, or a wealthy sponsor who paid for fights.

Scientists found this person's isotopes pointed to a likely origin in either Italy or Spain before ending up in Britain.

The Balkerne Gate in Colchester is part of the earliest and best-preserved Roman town wall in Britain

Colchester served as the first capital of Roman Britain and was a major military, trading and administrative centre. Pictured: A Roman mosaic buried under a pavement outside a vape shop in the town

The study also identified a number of people who had moved to Colchester from elsewhere in Britain, including regions with older geology such as Wales, Scotland and south-west England.

Some appear to have arrived as children, while others may have settled there later in life.

According to the researchers, the results support long-held archaeological suspicions that Roman Colchester drew people from many different backgrounds.

The evidence paints a picture of a thriving provincial capital linked to trade routes stretching across Europe and the Mediterranean.

'For me, this is a real game-changer piece of science,' Glynn Davis, co-author of the study, told The Times.

'In a sense, we had been missing the first two centuries of the people of Roman Britain.'