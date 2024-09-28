Open in App
    British boxer left needing oxygen mask after being KO'd in first round of his professional debut by opponent who took fight on 24 hours notice

    By Abdi Rashid,

    2 days ago

    British boxer Hasnan Ali required an oxygen mask after he was knocked out on his professional debut.

    The 22-year-old has been tipped as bright prospect and was on the bill for Charlie Edwards' win over Thomas Essomba at York Hall on Friday.

    He had sold over 300 tickets and was expected to beat Tommy Sams, who took the fight on 24 hours notice.

    However, Sams came out swinging in the first round and caught Ali a number of times, making the former's legs wobble.

    Ali failed to regain his composure and the referee eventually waved off the fight to send shockwaves around the arena.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDhWC_0vmypf8000
    The 22-year-old was knocked out by Tommy Sams (right) in the first round at York Hall
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3PJk_0vmypf8000
    Hasnan was treated by medics afterwards and required an oxygen mask after his shock defeat

    Ali, who seemed stunned, returned to his corner and was attended to by medics as they treated him with an oxygen mask.

    He was eventually able to get back to his feet and return to the changing room.

    Sams afterwards revealed that he did not prepare for the fight as he was offered it after returning from work just a day before.

    He said: 'It was raining all day, I finished work, got home at 2.30pm and got the call. I said "yeah, I'll take it".

    'I was definitely coming for the win. I saw his hands going low so I'd see if he could take [the power].

    'I'm buzzing, I feel mint, so proud.'

    Wavewarrior96792
    2d ago
    Might want to think about a new profession
