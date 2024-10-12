Open in App
    After 20 years, a downtown Pontiac restaurant staple is closing its doors

    By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader,

    2 days ago

    A downtown Pontiac restaurant staple is closing its doors.

    DeLong's Casual Dining, 201 N. Mill St., announced on social media that Saturday, Oct. 12, will be its last day of business.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEl2t_0w4BONF600

    “With heavy hearts and immense gratitude, we must announce that after 20 wonderful years of serving Pontiac and the surrounding communities, DeLongs Casual Dining will be closing its doors permanently, at the end of business on Saturday, October 12," the restaurant posted Thursday morning on its Facebook page. "This decision has not been made lightly, and it comes with a deep sense of reflection and appreciation for every person who has walked through our doors."

    The post goes on to state how much the restaurant's owners and staff treasured being a part of people's lives and a part of the community.

    “For two decades, we have had the privilege of being more than just a restaurant. We’ve been a place where memories were made, milestones were celebrated, and connections were forged," the post states. "From the countless family dinners, date nights, and friendly gatherings, to the first-timers who quickly became regulars—every one of you has left an indelible mark on our hearts."

    The restaurant's owners expressed their thanks to loyal customers, dedicated staff and a supportive community. The post does not provide any information about why the business is closing.

    “Though our doors will close, the memories we’ve created together will remain with us forever. Thank you, Pontiac, for 20 unforgettable years," the post states. "We will miss you deeply, but the spirit of DeLongs will live on in all the lives we’ve been fortunate enough to touch.

    DeLong’s Casual Dining has been a staple at the corner of North Mill and West Washington streets, across for the Historic Livingston County Court House for two decades.

    It is the second major restaurant in the downtown area to close in the past two years. Bernardi’s II, which was located across Washington Street south of DeLong’s, also closed its doors.

    According to Pontiac Mayor Bill Alvey and confirmed by a member of the DeLong’s staff, the Delong's has been up for sale.

    This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: After 20 years, a downtown Pontiac restaurant staple is closing its doors

    Comments / 10
    Jack Nannen
    1d ago
    There’s a downtown in Pontiac? Never knew!
    Lori Blackard
    2d ago
    Well. I can not say I blame them! Pontiac city politics makes it hard on business owners. Ecspecially when you dont belong to their good ol boy system. Until they are handled we will keep losing businesses.
