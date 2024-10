Bob Hastings | Amico

Of counsel



Amico is pleased and proud to welcome Bob Hastings to our team as a strategic advisor for our public infrastructure, transportation and built environment practice area. Bob is currently the director of Oregon | By Design, an independent initiative to support communities seeking to foster economic, environmental and social development.



https://www.linkedin.com/in/bob-hastings-8a54b575/



Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to DJCOregon's influential audience. The information in the DJC People section is provided by the submitter.



Click here to make a DJC People submission and to find out more.

Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit djcoregon.com or sign up for our newsletter .