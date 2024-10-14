Open in App
    • Daily Journal of Commerce

    Monica Vilay | Walsh Construction Co.

    By admin,

    2 days ago

    Project administrator

    Monica Vilay has joined Walsh Construction Co. as a project administrator. Bringing five years of industry experience, she is also currently studying construction management at Portland Community College. Monica’s strong communication skills and success in managing project workflows and coordination will be key assets in her new role.

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/monica-vilay-967b002ba/

