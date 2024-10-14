Monica Vilay | Walsh Construction Co.

Project administrator



Monica Vilay has joined Walsh Construction Co. as a project administrator. Bringing five years of industry experience, she is also currently studying construction management at Portland Community College. Monica’s strong communication skills and success in managing project workflows and coordination will be key assets in her new role.



https://www.linkedin.com/in/monica-vilay-967b002ba/



