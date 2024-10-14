Nob Hill mixed-use development in Portland land use review intakes | Oct. 14, 2024

A weekly list of highlights from commercial land use review activity in Portland by Permitting & Development in the prior week.



Early assistance application



Address: 300 S.E. 122nd Ave.



Applicant: Andrei Efremoff of Axis Design Group Architecture & Engineering



Owner: ECT Toma Properties HHP LLC



The proposal is for a remodel/?alteration of the two-story Honda showroom, auto repair garage and site. The proposed building area, including a new canopy, would be 54,582 square feet.





5180 N. Interstate Ave.Stewart Straus of Stewart Gordon Straus, Architect PCEmunah LLCPlans call for creation of a food cart pod with eight carts, a seating area for 40 people along road frontage, and a 300-square-foot utility building (including a trash collection area and ?toilets) at the east end. Catch basins would discharge stormwater to two planters and then to a dry well for the site; a roof drain would discharge to a dry well for the building. Adjustments requested are related to minimum floor area ratio, maximum building setback, and vehicle area requirements.10075 S.W. Barbur Blvd.Desiree Ferguson of Ramsay SignsIsranor Oregon LLC of Mercer Island, WashingtonThe applicant proposes to remove two signs and replace them with two new illuminated signs on the north and south elevations. Each sign would be 66 square feet.1245 S.E. 122nd Ave.Jesse Emory of LRS ArchitectsMultnomah CountyThe site has three buildings, including two that affront Southeast 122nd Avenue. A new security checkpoint is proposed for the north building, between it and the south building.1038 S.W. Morrison St.Rob Butler of Hunter-Davisson Inc.PFG Properties LLCExisting rooftop HVAC units would be disconnected, removed and recycled. New units with factory adapter curbs, economizers (where required by code) and outside air hoods would be installed. There would be five 2-ton units, three 3-ton units, one 3.5-ton unit, one 4-ton unit and one 5-ton unit. New seven-day, programmable thermostats would be provided for all new units. A crane would be used. Gas piping modifications are requested.803 N.W. 21st Ave.Kurt Schultz of SERA ArchitectsKearney Center LLC and the Harold & Arlene Schnitzer Care FoundationPlans call for construction of a four-to-five-story mixed-use building with ground-floor retail space and approximately 99 dwelling units. Parking for approximately 68 vehicles would be provided in a basement garage accessed from Northwest Kearney Street.Source: Portland Permitting & DevelopmentSee also:

