    Nob Hill mixed-use development in Portland land use review intakes | Oct. 14, 2024

    By Hilary Dorsey,

    2 days ago

    A weekly list of highlights from commercial land use review activity in Portland by Permitting &amp; Development in the prior week.

    Early assistance application

    Address: 300 S.E. 122nd Ave.

    Applicant: Andrei Efremoff of Axis Design Group Architecture &amp; Engineering

    Owner: ECT Toma Properties HHP LLC

    The proposal is for a remodel/?alteration of the two-story Honda showroom, auto repair garage and site. The proposed building area, including a new canopy, would be 54,582 square feet.



    Type 2 procedure (adjustment) pending

    Address: 5180 N. Interstate Ave.

    Applicant: Stewart Straus of Stewart Gordon Straus, Architect PC

    Owner:
    Emunah LLC

    Plans call for creation of a food cart pod with eight carts, a seating area for 40 people along road frontage, and a 300-square-foot utility building (including a trash collection area and ?toilets) at the east end. Catch basins would discharge stormwater to two planters and then to a dry well for the site; a roof drain would discharge to a dry well for the building. Adjustments requested are related to minimum floor area ratio, maximum building setback, and vehicle area requirements.



    Type 1 procedure (design review) pending

    Address: 10075 S.W. Barbur Blvd.

    Applicant: Desiree Ferguson of Ramsay Signs

    Owner: Isranor Oregon LLC of Mercer Island, Washington


    The applicant proposes to remove two signs and replace them with two new illuminated signs on the north and south elevations. Each sign would be 66 square feet.



    Early assistance application

    Address: 1245 S.E. 122nd Ave.

    Applicant: Jesse Emory of LRS Architects

    Owner: Multnomah County

    The site has three buildings, including two that affront Southeast 122nd Avenue. A new security checkpoint is proposed for the north building, between it and the south building.



    Type 1 procedure (historic resource review) pending

    Address: 1038 S.W. Morrison St.


    Applicant: Rob Butler of Hunter-Davisson Inc.

    Owner: PFG Properties LLC

    Existing rooftop HVAC units would be disconnected, removed and recycled. New units with factory adapter curbs, economizers (where required by code) and outside air hoods would be installed. There would be five 2-ton units, three 3-ton units, one 3.5-ton unit, one 4-ton unit and one 5-ton unit. New seven-day, programmable thermostats would be provided for all new units. A crane would be used. Gas piping modifications are requested.



    Pre-application conference pending

    Address: 803 N.W. 21st Ave.

    Applicant: Kurt Schultz of SERA Architects


    Owners: Kearney Center LLC and the Harold &amp; Arlene Schnitzer Care Foundation

    Plans call for construction of a four-to-five-story mixed-use building with ground-floor retail space and approximately 99 dwelling units. Parking for approximately 68 vehicles would be provided in a basement garage accessed from Northwest Kearney Street.





    Source: Portland Permitting &amp; Development

