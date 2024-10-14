$3 million arena improvement in Portland building permits | Oct. 14, 2024

A weekly list of the most notable commercial building and facility permits issued and received in Portland by Permitting & Development in the prior week.





Building Permits Issued:

$1,200,000



Address: 9971 N. Time Oil Road



Applicant: Jake Goodell of Mortenson Co.



Owner : Gothic Bridge Land Enterprises LLC of Burlingame, California



Contractor: Nate Gundrum (Mortenson Co.)

A utility electrical equipment enclosure will be constructed.

$3,000,000



Address: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, at 300 N. Ramsay Way



Applicant: McKenzie Baird of Scott Edwards Architecture



Owner : city of Portland



Contractor: Steve Paschal (Balfour Beatty Construction of Dallas, Texas)

The project includes an exterior, ventilated, visually opaque, fenced enclosure with two exit doors. The existing generator will be relocated to this enclosure until two permanent generators are installed as part of a future phase. A new metal grate stair will be installed within the enclosure and end at a concrete landing outside the enclosure. Site work will include new asphalt paving within and surrounding the generator enclosure. The interior scope includes removal and replacement of existing mechanical and electrical equipment. The demolition scope will include interior walls, ceilings, doors, concrete stairs, railings, and a concrete landing. The new construction scope includes metal-framed walls and soffits, concrete and masonry wall infill areas, and fire-rated doors. A new emergency electrical room will be created within the transformer room.

FINAL



$850,000



Address: Alta Art Tower, at 1510 S.W. Alder St.



Applicant: not listed



Owner : not listed



Contractor: Michael Carrigg (Andersen Construction)

Building Permit Intakes:

Plans call for removing the north part of the building and adding an egress stair northwest of the building. Work will also involve infill of the north wall. The project includes a tenant improvement to serve an existing tenant. The permit will remain under review until completion of the phased seismic agreement.

UNDER REVIEW



$1,543,807



Address: 3628 N.W. Front Ave.



Applicant: S. Lindquist of Lindquist Development Co.



Owner : Lindquist Lands LLC



Contractor: out to bid

Facility Permits Issued:

Plans call for construction of a two-story, wood-framed office building shell with two restrooms on the main floor, on-site parking, and associated site work.

None for any project with a value of $500,000 or greater.

Facility Permit Intakes:





None for any project with a value of $500,000 or greater.Source: Portland Permitting & DevelopmentSee also:

Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit djcoregon.com or sign up for our newsletter .