    $3 million arena improvement in Portland building permits | Oct. 14, 2024

    By Hilary Dorsey,

    2 days ago

    A weekly list of the most notable commercial building and facility permits issued and received in Portland by Permitting &amp; Development in the prior week.

    Building Permits Issued:



    $1,200,000

    Address: 9971 N. Time Oil Road

    Applicant: Jake Goodell of Mortenson Co.

    Owner : Gothic Bridge Land Enterprises LLC of Burlingame, California

    Contractor: Nate Gundrum (Mortenson Co.)



    A utility electrical equipment enclosure will be constructed.



    $3,000,000

    Address: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, at 300 N. Ramsay Way

    Applicant: McKenzie Baird of Scott Edwards Architecture

    Owner : city of Portland

    Contractor: Steve Paschal (Balfour Beatty Construction of Dallas, Texas)



    The project includes an exterior, ventilated, visually opaque, fenced enclosure with two exit doors. The existing generator will be relocated to this enclosure until two permanent generators are installed as part of a future phase. A new metal grate stair will be installed within the enclosure and end at a concrete landing outside the enclosure. Site work will include new asphalt paving within and surrounding the generator enclosure. The interior scope includes removal and replacement of existing mechanical and electrical equipment. The demolition scope will include interior walls, ceilings, doors, concrete stairs, railings, and a concrete landing. The new construction scope includes metal-framed walls and soffits, concrete and masonry wall infill areas, and fire-rated doors. A new emergency electrical room will be created within the transformer room.




    FINAL

    $850,000

    Address: Alta Art Tower, at 1510 S.W. Alder St.

    Applicant: not listed

    Owner : not listed

    Contractor: Michael Carrigg (Andersen Construction)



    Plans call for removing the north part of the building and adding an egress stair northwest of the building. Work will also involve infill of the north wall. The project includes a tenant improvement to serve an existing tenant. The permit will remain under review until completion of the phased seismic agreement.



    Building Permit Intakes:



    UNDER REVIEW

    $1,543,807

    Address: 3628 N.W. Front Ave.

    Applicant: S. Lindquist of Lindquist Development Co.

    Owner : Lindquist Lands LLC

    Contractor: out to bid



    Plans call for construction of a two-story, wood-framed office building shell with two restrooms on the main floor, on-site parking, and associated site work.




    Facility Permits Issued:



    None for any project with a value of $500,000 or greater.





    Facility Permit Intakes:



    None for any project with a value of $500,000 or greater.



    Source: Portland Permitting &amp; Development

