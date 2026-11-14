STOUGHTON — While winning a state championship has surely been in the back of their minds, the L-Cats have not really discussed it.

With this group, it’s about the process: stacking days of practice, playing every play like it’s 0-0 six seconds at a time, and in the last month, finding any way to win so they can spend one more week doing what they love together. Their final week together promises to be extra special.

Lake Mills’ football team routed West Salem 36-7 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game on Friday at Stoughton High School, qualifying for the program’s first-ever State Championship final.

“It’s a surreal moment,” Lake Mills senior left tackle and defensive lineman Aiden Garman said. “This class of seniors, we’ve been together since flag football in kindergarten, working together. Being able to put up one more win tonight with the boys is super special.”

“Everything we’ve worked for from seventh grade starting tackle football together to now, this has been the goal,” senior running back and linebacker Kamden Tande-Habich added. “This senior class has worked so hard.

“To see it come to fruition is, there’s no better feeling in the world honestly. This is one of the best days of my life, at least until Thursday.”

The L-Cats earned the right to end the season the way they started it, squaring off against Freedom. The D4 state title game will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

“Playing for a state title is obviously the ultimate goal every year,” Lake Mills senior quarterback Tyler Wollin said. “We always felt like we were really close in past years. For these guys who have worked so so hard to get it done, tonight was now or never and that’s how we played.”

Lake Mills (12-1) declawed a previously undefeated Panthers team little by little, producing balanced offense, relentless defense and timely special teams plays.

“I’m proud of our kids and community, they deserve every piece of this,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “It’s been a long time coming and this is built on teams that have come before this team.

“It’s been a work in progress every single year. We have so much support from the community and the administration. I’m lucky to have a heck of an assistant coaching staff. We’re fired up.”

Wollin was at his best all night, finishing 21 of 27 passing for 286 yards with three touchdowns — all to different players — no interceptions while adding a rushing score.

West Salem, which trailed 22-7 at halftime, had some success on the ground, totaling 192 rushing yards on 31 attempts, but had difficulty finishing drives, plus senior quarterback Drew McConkey did not net a passing yard and was intercepted twice, finishing 2 of 9.

The Panthers (12-1) received to start the game and avoided a near disaster when a miscommunication on who was going to field the ball led to a fumble, but the ballcarrier was ruled down at the 16-yard line.

On third-and-1, senior linebacker Collin Christian flew in and stuffed McConkey, who had to chop his feet behind the line of scrimmage looking for a place to run, and lost three yards.

The L-Cats, operating from the plus 46, went to work on a five-minute scoring drive. Tande-Habich gained eight yards on third-and-2, followed by a nine-yard Wollin rush. On third-and-short, senior wide receiver Blake Bohlman displayed his physicality with a six-yard grab in the flat to again move the sticks and push the ball inside the red zone.

Christian made a 15-yard catch on a slant, shedding an arm tackle for 10 yards after the catch. Two plays later, Wollin rolled to his right and fired a 3-yard scoring strike in the back corner of the end zone to senior tight end JP Brzowski. Christian took a direct snap and slithered in for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers, who deploy a wider version of the option offense, picked up one first down on their ensuing drive before a false start set up third-and-14. McConkey overthrew his intended target, sending out the punting unit.

After the L-Cats went three-and-out, West Salem took over at its own 46 late in the first quarter. Two plays later, McConkey threw in the direction of senior wideout Josiah Wolbrink but was picked off by senior defensive back Dylan Brinkmann on an off-target throw.

It what has become a near ritual at this point, Bohlman contributed at least one tremendous, game-changing play.

On their first play after the turnover, Wollin fired a deep shot to Bohlman, who ran a hitch and go, ever so slightly bobbled the catch before securing it, shaking loose from a tackle attempt and darting 65 yards to the end zone. Senior placekicker Luis Lopez hit the first of his four extra points, pushing the lead to 15-0 with 1:34 left in the opening quarter.

“On the first play of the game, I hit Blake on a hitch and their safety (McConkey) was super aggressive on it,” Wollin said. “We knew we’d come back to that. Their safety came down and Blake then sprung open.

“I felt like I took some off because I knew just not to overthrow him, but I still almost did and I was like ‘get there.’ Blake made a great play and finished it to get it to the house, which was awesome.”

In the closing seconds of the quarter, the Panthers were faced with third-and-15. With the clock already at double zeros for what appeared to be several seconds, West Salem snapped the ball and were allowed to run a play around right end that McConkey took 49 yards to the end zone. L-Cat supporters voiced their displeasure for the play being allowed to stand.

Undeterred, Wollin and Co. strung together a 68-yard drive for more points. Brinkmann made a 9-yard catch to start the sequence, followed by a 22-yard completion to Christian who was sitting in a secondary hole. Brinkmann showed off his agility on a 16-yard curl before Christian added a 9-yard catch. That set up sophomore running back Jayden McFarlane to do the honors from five yards away, plowing up the middle to make it 22-7.

West Salem started the ensuing drive inside Lake Mills territory after a big kick return by senior Jameson Skifton. On fourth-and-3 from the 14, McConkey kept it, surveyed for running lanes and found none before being stymied by Christian and Brinkmann for a loss of six.

“I’m so happy,” Christian said. “It’s awesome to have this feeling and to keep playing five weeks after the regular season ends when most teams don’t make it one more extra week.”

The L-Cats punted next before the Panthers ran one offensive play, then let the first-half clock expire.

Lake Mills’ opening drive of the second half was one to savor. Operating at their own 20 after a touchback, Christian made a 12-yard catch to start the drive. On third-and-13, Wollin called his own number, shaking a defender and throwing a late stiff-arm en route to picking up 19 yards, capped by a joyous signal of first down.

A five-yard run and two incompletions led to fourth-and-5 and an apparent punt by Bohlman. Special teams coordinator Anthony Schulist had other ideas after liking the look the Panthers presented. Christian snapped to one of the up men in McFarlane, who patiently navigated his way for 10 yards to extend the drive.

“We put that fake punt play in this week,” Huber said. “Jayden ran hard and it was a big-time play for us in that moment.”

Wollin, with senior defensive lineman Luke Grube bearing down, unleashed a downfield strike in double coverage to senior receiver Jackson Roberts, who made a 13-yard grab. On fourth-and-11 from the Panthers’ 24, Wollin could not help but grin from ear to ear after running around to buy time before unleashing a 16-yard strike to Christian, who was tightly guarded but came back to the ball to make a nice hands grab.

“That took me back a little bit to our middle school days where the play is busted and I was rolling out and running around,” Wollin said. “Then Collin finds a crease and is open, I hit him and he makes a guy miss and he gets upfield for a first down. That play was the cherry on top for that drive going out of halftime to methodically drive and convert on third and fourth downs, plus the fake punt, were huge plays coming out of halftime.”

Brinkmann capped the 16-play drive lasting 6:42 by hauling in a 4-yard slant for a TD, which made it 29-7.

The Panthers got a 28-yard run by Skifton and a 29-yard scamper by McConkey, who was finally tackled at the 10. Facing fourth-and-goal at the 4, McConkey tried to find the edge and was dropped by the tandem of Christian and senior linebacker Mason Wyman.

“Everyone had to do their jobs and not play hero ball, which is a recipe for disaster defensively,” Tande-Habich said. “Our middles, as coach Dan Goodman would say, needed to control the middle of the field and control the controllables. The outsides had to make sure they were keeping contain.

“Our offense definitely impressed me tonight, but I think the defense gets MVP.”

Facing third-and-5 deep on their own end, Wollin dropped a screen pass to Tande-Habich, who produced a 28-yard play thanks to some elusiveness in the secondary. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Wollin threw a throwback screen to Tande-Habich, who gained 17 on third-and-3.

Brinkmann, on a double move, got a step on his defender on the sideline and pulled in a 34-yard catch with the corner in hot pursuit. Wollin, after a big pump fake, threw a pinpoint deep shot down to the 2, where two plays later he took a delayed QB draw around the left side for the game-icing TD with 9:08 remaining that made it 36-7.

The L-Cats racked up 398 yards of offense, including 112 on the ground on 34 carries.

“We knew they would come out in a two-high look,” Wollin said. “To start at least, we were going to have to dink and dunk and take the short stuff. They were a little more aggressive than we anticipated on those short routes. As the game went on, we took shots over the top.

“Being balanced on offense was huge. We weren’t gashing them for huge runs, but we got four and five yards that led to eight and nine every once and a while. Keeping them honest running it allowed us to play complementary football.”

Bohlman made four catches for 77 yards, Christian had six grabs for 73 yards, Brinkmann added six catches for 70 yards and Tande-Habich made two catches for 43 yards, plus ran it 14 times for 37 yards. McFarlane had 15 carries for 45 yards and Wollin added five carries for 30 yards.

“Our group up front kept doing what we’ve been doing all year, blocking our butts off for those guys,” Garman said. “We may not make the paper a whole lot, but we are doing the dirty work for those guys who get the spotlight. We love doing that type of stuff for them.

“It’s all about gritty and physical football. We’ve been outsized every single week, but every week we’ve been able to run the ball, which you need to do to win football games.”

Christian paced the L-Cats’ defense with eight tackles, including two of the team’s seven tackles for loss. Brinkmann made seven stops, including three for a loss and forced a fumble the Panthers recovered. Bohlman added six tackles. Wyman intercepted McConkey late on a downfield throw.

“West Salem runs a lot of gap-scheme type stuff,” Huber said. “We’ve spent many years trying to stop Columbus. We watched them and what they do and we built our defense around stopping that variety of run game. It showed up tonight.

“We have a physical, gritty group on defense. Shoutout to our d-line for their play and our backers and perimeter players for being able run guys down and tackle. Defensive coordinator Steve Navarro, shoutout to him, for having a great game plan this week.

“We’re the smallest team every single week and we don’t have huge kids, but we get off the ball, are physical and we don’t back down.”

On Aug. 21, the L-Cats opened the season by losing on the road to Freedom, 40-0. They won a school-record 12 games to earn a rematch with the Irish, who enter 13-0 after upending Little Chute 35-6 in Level 4.

“How crazy is it to start the year with Freedom and now end the year against them going for a gold ball at Camp Randall,” Huber said. “Freedom is a really good program that’s well-coached. I respect everything they do.

“I know we’re a different team than we were a bunch of weeks ago when we played them. Our kids have to prove that. We won’t shy away from anything. We’ll have a great week of preparation, play for 48 minutes as hard as we can for as long as we can and see what happens at the end.”

Lake Mills was the first team from Jefferson County to reach Level 4 since Lakeside Lutheran in 2018, and it became the first team from the county to reach the state finals since Waterloo in 1997.

LAKE MILLS 36, WEST SALEM 7

West Salem 7 0 0 0 — 7

Lake Mills 15 7 7 7 — 36

First Quarter

LM — Brzowski 3 pass from Wollin (Christian run), 4:55

LM — Bohlman 65 pass from Wollin (Lopez kick), 1:34

WS — McConkey 49 run (Wiegrefe kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

LM — McFarlane 5 run (Lopez kick), 8:30

Third Quarter

LM — Brinkmann 4 pass from Wollin (Lopez kick), 5:18

Fourth Quarter

LM — Wollin 2 run (Lopez kick), 9:08