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ESC football: Cambridge collects 13 all-conference honors; Nelles voted Athlete of the Year
By Nate Gilbert,4 days ago
Cambridge junior quarterback Ian Nelles won Eastern Suburban Conference Athlete of the Year honors in all-league voting held recently, which saw the Blue Jays earn 13 all-league accolades.
Nelles, one of nine first-team selections for the Blue Jays, tied for the league lead with 16 passing scores in conference play. Pardeeville senior quarterback Julian Wells, with whom Nelles shared the Athlete of the Year award, also had 16 TD strikes.
Nelles led the league in total touchdowns (23), with his seven rushing scores being the third-best total. Nelles’ 1,452 passing yards were second to Wells (1,820) and his offensive yards total of 1,605 was also second. Nelles completed 62 percent of his passes.
Cambridge senior wide receiver J’Kari Crawford, junior tight end Evan Harbort, sophomore offensive lineman Crew Cunningham, senior offensive lineman TJ Terland, junior offensive flex player Cash Cunningham, junior defensive lineman Dalton Johnson, senior defensive end Jack Baker and senior defensive back Trevor Polster also garnered first-team accolades.
Crawford made 39 catches for 501 yards and eight touchdowns, second-most in the league.
Harbort had 25 receptions for 357 yards and four touchdowns.
Crew Cunningham and Terland helped the Blue Jays average 4.1 yards per carry in ESC play, totaling 10 touchdowns on the ground, while giving Nelles time to operate, allowing him to average 12.3 yards per completion.
Cash Cunningham ran 114 times for 481 yards and scored two TDs, also catching 22 passes for 178 yards.
Johnson, who also earned All-Region accolades from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, was second on the team in tackles (53) and had a team-leading 10 tackles for loss. Johnson was also credited with two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Baker led the conference with 70 tackles, including eight for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
Polster had 27 tackles, two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), and forced one fumble.
Cambridge senior placekicker Ben Radloff and punter Harbort were second-team picks.
Radloff went 8 of 11 on extra points and Harbort averaged 38.4 yards per punt.
Senior defensive lineman Ty Terland and Crawford (outside linebacker) were honorable mention selections.
Terland made 12 tackles, including two for a loss.
Crawford made 29 tackles, had a league co-leading four interceptions (including one returned for a TD), recovered two fumbles and forced one fumble.
Cambridge, Belleville and Pardeeville shared the conference title with records of 6-1, followed by Poynette and Markesan each at 3-4, Waterloo at 2-5 and Horicon/Hustisford and Marshall each at 1-6.
2026 EASTERN SUBURBAN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Offensive Player of the Year: Rayden Taylor, Belleville
Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Hebgen, Belleville
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Ryan Bock, Markesan
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Landon Yarbough, Belleville
Co-Athletes of the Year: Ian Nelles, Cambridge and Julian Wells, Pardeeville
Head Coach of the Year: Bobby Harry, Pardeeville
Assistant Coach of the Year: Jason Murray, Belleville
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Name School Position Grade
Rayden Taylor Belleville Quarterback 12
Ian Nelles Cambridge Quarterback 11
Julian Wells Pardeeville Quarterback 12
Jackson Fahey Belleville Running Back 12
Ian Emkow Markesan Running Back 12
Devin Jerome Pardeeville Receiver 12
J’Kari Crawford Cambridge Receiver 12
Evan Harbort Cambridge TE/FB 11
Ryan Bock Markesan Offensive Line 12
Broderick Gobel Belleville Offensive Line 12
Crew Cunningham Cambridge Offensive Line 10
Caden Johnson Belleville Offensive Line 10
TJ Terland Cambridge Offensive Line 12
Brody Funseth Belleville Kicker 11
Cash Cunningham Cambridge Flex Offense 11
Karrsen Bussan Pardeeville Flex Offense 11
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Dalton Johnson Cambridge Defensive Line 11
Matthew Graff Markesan Defensive Line 11
Landon Yarbough Belleville Defensive End 12
Jack Baker Cambridge Defensive End 12
Marcus Hebgen Belleville Inside Linebacker 12
Johnny Berg Poynette Inside Linebacker 12
Rayden Taylor Belleville Outside Linebacker 12
Dawson Kelm Markesan Outside Linebacker 12
Trevor Polster Cambridge Defensive Back 12
Keaton Jerome Markesan Defensive Back 11
Tyler Miyamoto Belleville Defensive Back 12
Johnny Berg Poynette Punter 12
Jack Reinhardt Markesan Special Teams 12
Karrsen Bussan Pardeeville Flex Defense 11
Jackson Fahey Belleville Flex Defense 12
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Connor Raymond Poynette Running Back 11
Eleazar Selgrad Horicon/Husty Running Back 9
Max McCluskey Belleville Receiver 12
Paceler Moll Poynette Receiver 11
Johnny Berg Poynette TE/FB 12
Gibson Nelson Pardeeville Offensive Line 12
Evan Dahlke Markesan Offensive Line 12
Denver Lapacek Poynette Offensive Line 12
Griffin Bronkhorst Waterloo Offensive Line 11
Michael Flores Sanchez Marshall Offensive Line 12
Bryce Franz Horicon/Husty Offensive Line 11
Ben Radloff Cambridge Kicker 12
Gavin Schroud Waterloo Flex Offense 12
Jack Reinhardt Markesan Flex Offense 12
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Brandon Schaller Pardeeville Defensive Line 11
Joe Johnson Horicon/Husty Defensive Line 12
Cody Gentz Pardeeville Defensive End 12
Erich McManis Pardeeville Defensive End 10
Noah Black Pardeeville Inside Linebacker 11
Dawson Smith Belleville Inside Linebacker 11
Isaiah Hollingsworth Horicon/Husty Outside LB 11
Gavin Schroud Waterloo Outside LB 12
Devin Jerome Pardeeville Defensive Back 12
Trexan Moll Poynette Defensive Back 12
Gavin Hughes Pardeeville Defensive Back 11
Evan Harbort Cambridge Punter 11
Evan Edge Belleville Punter 11
Trexan Moll Poynette Special Teams 12
Ryder Maier Poynette Flex Defense 11
Ian Emkow Markesan Flex Defense 12
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Logan Powers Waterloo TE/FB 11
Kayden Phillips Horicon/Husty TE/FB 12
Evan Weihert Waterloo Offensive Line 11
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Ty Terland Cambridge Defensive Line 12
Carter Murphy Poynette Defensive End 11
Michael Flores Sanchez Marshall Defensive End 12
Kaleb Hodgson Horicon/Husty Inside Linebacker 12
Santy Alvarez Cano Marshall Inside Linebacker 12
Logan Ney Marshall Outside LB 12
J’Kari Crawford Cambridge Outside LB 12
Ryan Braun Marshall Defensive Back 12
Gavin Grote Waterloo Defensive Back 12