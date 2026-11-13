Cambridge junior quarterback Ian Nelles won Eastern Suburban Conference Athlete of the Year honors in all-league voting held recently, which saw the Blue Jays earn 13 all-league accolades.

Nelles, one of nine first-team selections for the Blue Jays, tied for the league lead with 16 passing scores in conference play. Pardeeville senior quarterback Julian Wells, with whom Nelles shared the Athlete of the Year award, also had 16 TD strikes.

Nelles led the league in total touchdowns (23), with his seven rushing scores being the third-best total. Nelles’ 1,452 passing yards were second to Wells (1,820) and his offensive yards total of 1,605 was also second. Nelles completed 62 percent of his passes.

Cambridge senior wide receiver J’Kari Crawford, junior tight end Evan Harbort, sophomore offensive lineman Crew Cunningham, senior offensive lineman TJ Terland, junior offensive flex player Cash Cunningham, junior defensive lineman Dalton Johnson, senior defensive end Jack Baker and senior defensive back Trevor Polster also garnered first-team accolades.

Crawford made 39 catches for 501 yards and eight touchdowns, second-most in the league.

Harbort had 25 receptions for 357 yards and four touchdowns.

Crew Cunningham and Terland helped the Blue Jays average 4.1 yards per carry in ESC play, totaling 10 touchdowns on the ground, while giving Nelles time to operate, allowing him to average 12.3 yards per completion.

Cash Cunningham ran 114 times for 481 yards and scored two TDs, also catching 22 passes for 178 yards.

Johnson, who also earned All-Region accolades from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, was second on the team in tackles (53) and had a team-leading 10 tackles for loss. Johnson was also credited with two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Baker led the conference with 70 tackles, including eight for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

Polster had 27 tackles, two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), and forced one fumble.

Cambridge senior placekicker Ben Radloff and punter Harbort were second-team picks.

Radloff went 8 of 11 on extra points and Harbort averaged 38.4 yards per punt.

Senior defensive lineman Ty Terland and Crawford (outside linebacker) were honorable mention selections.

Terland made 12 tackles, including two for a loss.

Crawford made 29 tackles, had a league co-leading four interceptions (including one returned for a TD), recovered two fumbles and forced one fumble.

Cambridge, Belleville and Pardeeville shared the conference title with records of 6-1, followed by Poynette and Markesan each at 3-4, Waterloo at 2-5 and Horicon/Hustisford and Marshall each at 1-6.

2026 EASTERN SUBURBAN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Offensive Player of the Year: Rayden Taylor, Belleville

Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Hebgen, Belleville

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Ryan Bock, Markesan

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Landon Yarbough, Belleville

Co-Athletes of the Year: Ian Nelles, Cambridge and Julian Wells, Pardeeville

Head Coach of the Year: Bobby Harry, Pardeeville

Assistant Coach of the Year: Jason Murray, Belleville

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Name School Position Grade

Rayden Taylor Belleville Quarterback 12

Ian Nelles Cambridge Quarterback 11

Julian Wells Pardeeville Quarterback 12

Jackson Fahey Belleville Running Back 12

Ian Emkow Markesan Running Back 12

Devin Jerome Pardeeville Receiver 12

J’Kari Crawford Cambridge Receiver 12

Evan Harbort Cambridge TE/FB 11

Ryan Bock Markesan Offensive Line 12

Broderick Gobel Belleville Offensive Line 12

Crew Cunningham Cambridge Offensive Line 10

Caden Johnson Belleville Offensive Line 10

TJ Terland Cambridge Offensive Line 12

Brody Funseth Belleville Kicker 11

Cash Cunningham Cambridge Flex Offense 11

Karrsen Bussan Pardeeville Flex Offense 11

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Dalton Johnson Cambridge Defensive Line 11

Matthew Graff Markesan Defensive Line 11

Landon Yarbough Belleville Defensive End 12

Jack Baker Cambridge Defensive End 12

Marcus Hebgen Belleville Inside Linebacker 12

Johnny Berg Poynette Inside Linebacker 12

Rayden Taylor Belleville Outside Linebacker 12

Dawson Kelm Markesan Outside Linebacker 12

Trevor Polster Cambridge Defensive Back 12

Keaton Jerome Markesan Defensive Back 11

Tyler Miyamoto Belleville Defensive Back 12

Johnny Berg Poynette Punter 12

Jack Reinhardt Markesan Special Teams 12

Karrsen Bussan Pardeeville Flex Defense 11

Jackson Fahey Belleville Flex Defense 12

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Connor Raymond Poynette Running Back 11

Eleazar Selgrad Horicon/Husty Running Back 9

Max McCluskey Belleville Receiver 12

Paceler Moll Poynette Receiver 11

Johnny Berg Poynette TE/FB 12

Gibson Nelson Pardeeville Offensive Line 12

Evan Dahlke Markesan Offensive Line 12

Denver Lapacek Poynette Offensive Line 12

Griffin Bronkhorst Waterloo Offensive Line 11

Michael Flores Sanchez Marshall Offensive Line 12

Bryce Franz Horicon/Husty Offensive Line 11

Ben Radloff Cambridge Kicker 12

Gavin Schroud Waterloo Flex Offense 12

Jack Reinhardt Markesan Flex Offense 12

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Brandon Schaller Pardeeville Defensive Line 11

Joe Johnson Horicon/Husty Defensive Line 12

Cody Gentz Pardeeville Defensive End 12

Erich McManis Pardeeville Defensive End 10

Noah Black Pardeeville Inside Linebacker 11

Dawson Smith Belleville Inside Linebacker 11

Isaiah Hollingsworth Horicon/Husty Outside LB 11

Gavin Schroud Waterloo Outside LB 12

Devin Jerome Pardeeville Defensive Back 12

Trexan Moll Poynette Defensive Back 12

Gavin Hughes Pardeeville Defensive Back 11

Evan Harbort Cambridge Punter 11

Evan Edge Belleville Punter 11

Trexan Moll Poynette Special Teams 12

Ryder Maier Poynette Flex Defense 11

Ian Emkow Markesan Flex Defense 12

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

Logan Powers Waterloo TE/FB 11

Kayden Phillips Horicon/Husty TE/FB 12

Evan Weihert Waterloo Offensive Line 11

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

Ty Terland Cambridge Defensive Line 12

Carter Murphy Poynette Defensive End 11

Michael Flores Sanchez Marshall Defensive End 12

Kaleb Hodgson Horicon/Husty Inside Linebacker 12

Santy Alvarez Cano Marshall Inside Linebacker 12

Logan Ney Marshall Outside LB 12

J’Kari Crawford Cambridge Outside LB 12

Ryan Braun Marshall Defensive Back 12

Gavin Grote Waterloo Defensive Back 12