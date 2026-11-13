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Swimming
Jefferson/Cambridge's Anika James named Daily Union Athlete of the Week
By nateg,4 days ago
Jefferson/Cambridge freshman swimmer Anika James is the Daily Union Athlete of the Week, sponsored by JM Carpets.
James produced in a big way at the McFarland sectional on Saturday, Nov. 7, qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 Girls Swim State Championships in four events.
Individually, James won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.24 and placed seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:03.09). She also swam the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay, which placed sixth in 1:57.47, and swam the opening leg of the 200 freestyle relay, which placed seventh in 1:46.18.
Waukesha South High School hosts the State Championships on Friday.
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