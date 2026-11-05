College football preview: Showdown looms between No. 4 UW-Whitewater and No. 2 UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE — It doesn’t get much bigger than this Saturday’s WIAC clash between UW-Whitewater and UW-Platteville.

The Warhawks enter the weekend with an unblemished record (8-0, 5-0 WIAC) and the No. 4 overall ranking in the country. The Pioneers also come into the contest with a perfect record (8-0, 5-0 WIAC) while holding the No. 2 ranking in the nation.

Come Saturday, one of these two teams will have their first ‘L’ of the season, courtesy of the other.

The 33rd annual George Chryst Memorial Bowl, also known as the Battle for the Miner’s Axe, will take place this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium. And it’s hard not to look at the contest as a potential Stagg Bowl preview.

Two of the nation’s top teams duking it out, more than likely for the WIAC regular season title. Playoff implications and seeding hanging in the balance. And of course, bragging rights.

The all-time series between the two teams has been a little one sided with UW-Whitewater having won 28 of the previous 32 meetings, but UW-Platteville has surged as of late to make the rivalry series much more competitive in recent years. The past five meetings between the two sides have seen the Axe flip flop each year.

The Warhawks enter the game as the reigning Axe winners, having defeated UW-Platteville last year 29-19 at Perkins Stadium to win back the rivalry trophy. Last year’s Battle of the Axe was also a high-profile matchup, with the Pioneers being ranked No. 8 and the Warhawks being ranked No. 9 at the time.

This year’s game has an entirely new stage set before both teams. With it being the penultimate week of the regular season, not only will the winner of this game clinch at least a share of the WIAC regular season title, but it also moves the winner into a great position for a top seed in the swiftly approaching Division 3 Playoffs.

UW-Whitewater is riding the high of a massive second-half surge last week against UW-Oshkosh, which helped propel the Warhawks to a 48-19 win over the Titans.

The Warhawk defense has truly been the driving force of the team, as UWW actively leads all of Division 3 in turnover margin this season. Pair that with top 25 rankings in points allowed/game (12.4) and rushing yards allowed/game (74.3), and you have a recipe for the defensive success that the team has found thus far.

Despite some hiccups, quarterback Justin Klinkner has emerged as the team’s QB1 with his 1,708 passing yards and 18 passing TDs this season. The junior has also accounted for seven rushing TDs.

Expect Klinkner to link up with senior Tyler Vasey, who far and away leads the Warhawks in every receiving stat category with 51 receptions, 669 yards and seven touchdowns. Luke Roeder, a sophomore, has also become a go-to target for Klinkner as of late. He stands at 18 catches for 387 yards and five TDs on the year.

I’ve already heaped my praises on freshman running back Tommy Novotny this season, and the expectation is for the young back to get the majority of the carries this Saturday for the Warhawks. Novotny needs just five more rushing yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season. He is averaging 7.8 yards/carry, 124.4 yards/game and has a grand total of nine rushing TDs over his freshman campaign.

UW-Platteville enters the weekend with an equally as impressive resume to their name.

The Pioneers have won seven of their eight games this season by double digits, including a 42-0 shutout over reigning national champions UW-River Falls as well as a 38-6 victory over UW-Oshkosh.

While Platteville brings an extremely impressive passing attack into Saturday’s game, the real test for the Warhawks will be against the Pioneer defense. UW-Platteville actively ranks second in the country in total defense, second in scoring defense, third in rushing defense and 18th in passing defense.

Junior defensive lineman Dominic Ohlinger has made a strong case for being the nation’s top pass rusher, as he has amassed 33 total tackles, 12 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over the course of the season. And he is just one of the 11 players the Pioneers will be trotting out on the defensive side of the ball.

Platteville’s offense is led by junior quarterback Nathan Uselding, who has put up video game-like numbers this year. Uselding stands at 2,216 passing yards and 27 passing TDs with a 76 percent completion percentage. His 205.9 passer rating is the third-highest in all of Division 3.

The Pioneers have a pair of wide receivers that have helped make Uselding’s job very easy. Senior Jaxson Garbisch leads the team in all receiving categories with 45 catches, 771 yards and 15 TDs. His 15 receiving scores rank second in the country. Right alongside Garbisch is fellow wideout Kristian Gavric and his 31 receptions for 518 yards and six TDs, making for a nasty dynamic duo for the Warhawks to have to cover this weekend.

The stage is set for what can only be called the game of the year in Platteville.

Will the Warhawks continue their rise back to the top of Division 3 football? Will the Pioneers further stake their claim as a national title contender?

All that’s left to do is spot the ball. This one is going to be fun.